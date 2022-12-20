In yet another news of someone being insensitive towards the situation and using it to gain fame, we have, drum rolls please, Salt Bae and his antics during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The FIFA World Cup gave us a lot of people looking for a photo op with players for their own benefits. Just like French President Emmanuel Macron tried to 'console' a clearly disheartned Mbappe after the loss, Salt Bae tried to benefit from Argentina's win.

Salt Bae interrupted Argentina’s World Cup trophy celebrations, hounded Messi for picture, bit Franco Armani’s medal, and later even carried the trophy. The disaprroving looks of players was clearly evident from the pictures that surfaced on the internet.

At least Messi seems immune to his meat-soaked slap happy advances https://t.co/MeEmqrFPGx — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) December 19, 2022

The one common thing with people who can’t read the room and will utilize any situation for their own benefit is that they keep repeating themselves.

Earlier also Salt Bae tried to hijack an emotional moment for Mohamed Salah when he dislocated his shoulders during the Champions League Final in 2018.

Your shoulder dislocated from its socket within half an hour of the Champions League Final. Your World Cup hopes are likely in tatters. Last thing you need is Meatsweats McGhee doing his salt sprinkling noncery around you after the game pic.twitter.com/ocx8iZySmK — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 26, 2018

And then this photo with Elon Musk.

Salt Bae and Elon Musk. Photography has gone too far. #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/gOa4v5b3xN — Reseda Vanowen (@ResedaVanowen) December 19, 2022

Fans are understandably unimpressed by these limelight fiends of Salt Bae

Salt Bae is the Drake of soccer. — Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) December 19, 2022

Even Messi knows salt bae is a hack pic.twitter.com/c457o1GnHt — Z Bo (@zekedabolina) December 18, 2022

People keep giving this guy a platform. To the point he absolutely rips off people with bang average food because of his social media popularity. Messi quite rightly dismisses him but the arrogance to keep at him shows he thinks he’s a superstar. — Brian (@bmag80) December 19, 2022

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 did you see his stories from the final, man acted like a connected don. Every player is pissed off witb him

Nearly as sad as macron desperately trying for mbappe photo op. 😳 — padron 🍀 (@gargrave67) December 19, 2022

God – it was so awkward to watch him latching onto him. Yikes.. — Queen Ուրարտու (@MissUrartu) December 19, 2022

Assault bae ? — Daoist Sportsman (@DaoistSportsman) December 19, 2022

The fact that he's arrogant enough to keep pulling on him as if he should acknowledge him. Not even a footballer or Argentinian.

Salt bae looking desperate for validation. — 🌹Jasmin Khan🌹 (@Queen_Jas_x) December 19, 2022

File under “CRINGE” — Deema (@DeemaAlpha) December 19, 2022

Fcking absurd. Who let Saltbae out on the pitch? Saw a bunch of photos of him HOLDING the World Cup trophy, and even a picture of him biting on a medal. Atleast Messi knew not to give that guy trying to make THEIR moment about HIM any attention. Desperately grabbing Messi https://t.co/CJzyHZXFes pic.twitter.com/25K4i1k0Ge — André Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) December 18, 2022

