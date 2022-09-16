15th of September turned out to be a sad day for every sports fan that will be etched in the international tennis history forever. I am talking about Swiss professional tennis player Roger Federer’s news about retirement from Grand Slam that shook the world late Thursday. Just like every other fan, Federer’s rival, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal also wished the day would have never come.

Speaking of Federer and Nadal’s tennis rivalry, an old clip featuring both the legendary players has gone viral on Twitter.

Twitter

A Twitter user, @LosBlancoEhsan, posted the clip on the micro-blogging platform in which the rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, are sitting together for a shoot as they flash their million-dollar smiles. Both can be seen laughing together in one frame.

The video was recorded in 2010 when they were filming their charity match promo in Switzerland. “So Rafael, do you know what are you getting me for Christmas?” Federer asks him in the clip. Don’t miss Nadal’s reaction that leaves both of them in splits.

“The most wholesome Federer-Nadal video you’ll come across,” the caption of the tweet reads.

Watch the video here:

The most wholesome Federer-Nadal video you’ll come across ❤️



🐐 🐐

pic.twitter.com/opsUpS0Wjv — 🃏 (@LosBlancoEhsan) September 15, 2022

Here’s how Twitterati are reacting to this video:

This is soo Kool https://t.co/TGu6McF3Jr — Karam (@KaranpunjsS) September 16, 2022

My all time favourite video on the internet! https://t.co/4gfZY3NCWI — Shubham Sharma (@shubham_le) September 16, 2022

More friends than rivals😍 https://t.co/I5ZvAx0BbE — Sanket Dhanorkar (@SanketD_ET) September 16, 2022

Will miss the Fedal bromance so much ❤️ https://t.co/Gk642GOddH — Mustafa Rehman (@khelkeera) September 16, 2022

Never seen him laugh so much🥹 https://t.co/3W0dlrx6GL — Ali Hassnain (@Aliiii7711) September 16, 2022

This is the first video I saw on Internet where two Arch rivals having a genuine laugh. Made me realise how much mutual respect they had for each other. @Tcntamil

I would never get tired of this vid 😭😭😭 the giggle fits https://t.co/tO7AUb1cfe — Shaff🧁 #RForever (@OmnipotentBi) September 16, 2022

Have lost track on the count … watched this so many many times https://t.co/mAkMu4ZfjB — GunduHuduga| ಗುಂಡು ಹುಡುಗ|🕉 (@GunduHuDuGa) September 16, 2022

Biggest tennis rivalry of all time ladies and gents https://t.co/j0mmvNw8jM — Ghazanfer (@Ghazzuu) September 16, 2022

Name a better duo, I’ll wait. https://t.co/MgxWyHMmeW — Michele Hernández (@Micheleh2710) September 16, 2022

This is gold. Every single time. Going to miss these two playing each other on court. https://t.co/lzJYfcRPG9 — Harani T (@HaraniT) September 16, 2022

Best video of these two 💙 https://t.co/WDTKStUR1d — Ashwini (@ashb309) September 16, 2022

I’m gonna miss this. Fierce rivals and also the best of friends. https://t.co/LFc5HKu1mO — Kathy (@HockeyChick107) September 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal paid tribute to Roger Federer on Twitter after latter’s retirement announcement. Nadal called him his “friend” and “rival” and added that it is a sad day for him. Check out his tweets here:

We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that.

For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London @LaverCup — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 15, 2022

Here’s how Roger Federer announced his retirement from the Grand Slam tennis yesterday:

To my tennis family and beyond,



With Love,

Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slams in two-decade long tennis career, will bring down curtains to his journey after the Laver Cup tournament in London next week.

Coming back to the video, what a legendary bromance these two rivals oozed off-field.