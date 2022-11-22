One perplexing bit about cricket lovers is that they claim to love the sport, whilst mostly they are just fanatics about our men’s cricket team. Barring a few, many may not be able to even name players from our women’s cricket team (and no, Mithali Raj has retired). But can we blame them?

It’s a naked truth that female cricket does not have the same fan base as their male counterparts. But why? Recently, freelance journalist Annesha Ghosh shared a detailed Twitter thread about how covering women’s cricket in India becomes a ‘financially unrewarding job.’ And it does put a lot of things into perspective.

Covering women's cricket in India has largely been a thankless, taxing, financially unrewarding job these past few years.



You have heard me say this before, but today seems like as good a time as any to reiterate this truth.



/n — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) November 21, 2022

Apparently, covering female cricket in India means signing up for voluntary overtime cos it doesn’t appear to be ‘important enough’ for many news agencies. And that hardly seems surprising since many female cricket matches do not even get broadcasted properly.

Most cricketers who are part of the national mix, and even their families, know who these journalists are and acknowledge their effort. And it's important I mention this because when all else seems futile, it's only their stories AND humility that keep the journalists going. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) November 21, 2022

Unsurprisingly, our women cricketers are welcoming towards journalists who invest their time in covering female cricket. And big sports tournaments are undoubtedly gaining traction among desi audiences, but we’re still far from witnessing equity in coverage, broadcast, and popularity.

Strictly from experience, it's worth stating that with a Women's IPL and the inaugural U-19 women's World Cup around the corner, and women's cricket in India being on the cusp of something big, quality content around the women's game looks more lucrative ("sexy", even) than ever. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) November 21, 2022

Over the years, I have noticed that the majority of India's women cricketers are as welcoming towards newcomers in this space as they are towards those they've seen for years. But it depends largely on the honesty of the journalists' work and intent. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) November 21, 2022

Annesha proceeded to conclude her compelling thread by posing a rhetorical question, “what’s really stopping anyone from covering women’s cricket in India?”

Given original content pieces on women’s cricket are often borrowed, there aren’t many who’d actually take the effort to create something on their own.

I write this after seeing an industry colleague's work being used without authorisation – journalistically and financially massively unfair – on the pretext of an effort being made to promote the women's game.



Women's cricket needs promoting, sure. But in this manner? Never. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) November 21, 2022

Why isn’t a journalist paid enough to cover women’s cricket? Why isn’t it marketed enough? Why does covering female cricket require overtime and personal investment on the part of journalists? It surely doesn’t feel like a question of lack of funds, intent, or time. But then, what’s left?

Ignore the typos.



But don't ignore the reality, please.



Covering sport has a price tag attached to it. And women's sport is/should be no different. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) November 21, 2022

Take a note of how people are reacting to this powerful thread.

.@ghosh_annesha is one of the best in business.



There is ample evidence of her work. Easy to search.



And having interacted with her for years, I can assure that she is one of the most ethical people I have known. A very rare person.



I request you to go through this thread. https://t.co/hO3Tyk1MPT — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) November 21, 2022

Immense respect for all the people doing the coverage after reading this! @ghosh_annesha https://t.co/KcLsQPVWlg — Pranav Nair (@leg_gully) November 21, 2022

An insight into how it is working in the sports industry in our country 🙁

Sad but true.. https://t.co/cH9grbzeRY — Arnav (@arnav714) November 21, 2022

Its a must reading thread if you think its all Sh*ts and Giggles following women's cricket in India. https://t.co/a3Fyg8eTKo — Navleen Kaur (@NavleenSpeaks) November 21, 2022

It has been disheartening. Sometimes to a point that I've wished for the franchisee cricket to take over entire men's cricket so that all that is left of International game is women's cricket. But with pay parity announced & so much of women's cricket to come, I have high hopes. https://t.co/xLgosoJZmA — 🐌 (@RingsOfWinter) November 21, 2022

A must read account from someone with a lived exp of being a journalist covering women's cricket in India. https://t.co/qCrMFL3VyJ — Srinivas R (@srini_r_twit) November 21, 2022

Last month, BCCI introduced a pay-equity policy announcing both women and men will be receiving the same match fees. It was a landmark step towards erasing discrimination from sports in India, but we have a long way to go!

