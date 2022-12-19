The dullest 79 minutes of FIFA World Cup 2022 followed by the best, most nerve-wracking, jump-off your couch moments after that. What a match it was! One for the histories.

But (sadly) we are not here to talk about the match but the pre-match discussions where we are supposed to have, well, discussions about the match.

In the most Bollywood-esque manner ever, the crucial pre-match discussions included promotions for SRK’s upcoming movie Pathaan, followed by Wayne Rooney doing the signature SRK pose – not very football-y, is it?

Although almost everyone loves SRK, a lot of people were not happy about this promotional activity and found it rather cringe.

What in the multiverse https://t.co/Eb78xRXEV8 — S (@ShyamKChouhan) December 18, 2022

What a shame @JioCinema . Try to bring quality discussions about Football, rather than forcing renowned athletes into cheap steps for increasing the viewership. This is just a disgrace to the Global sport and the fans who got exposure from Football League matches discussion. — Harikrishnan R (@hari2981) December 18, 2022

Yesterday in pre-match show they were discussing cricket. Today they were promoting "Pathan". Ppl tune in early to get some expert insights not to watch some random theatrics 😤 — Shashank Gupta (@shankyrox) December 19, 2022

Hence the world thinks all Indians go dancing everywhere around ! — Sneha Banerjee (@snehabanerg) December 18, 2022

bro what is going on https://t.co/tB4OT2eGSB — Fud (@FuadelCastro) December 18, 2022

What the hell have i just seen https://t.co/uEXKksfS17 — 🐺 (@graywolf96_) December 18, 2022

Of course they chose to broadcast this over the closing ceremony 😅 #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/B1dIRTt0yf — HHSS Akshay Akshayyy (@Noby015) December 18, 2022

SRK har show mein same hi cheez karta hai. I know y'all love him but this shit is cringe af https://t.co/3ynzXnJa33 — Sam (@smrutisnat) December 18, 2022

Ok what the fuck is this https://t.co/mUPIZtkAX0 — Shivam Manghnani (@ShivamHQ) December 18, 2022

Two of the biggest figures of my childhood combining in the weirdest way. https://t.co/Y2MMGMOMw4 — j khan (@javairya_k) December 18, 2022

Indian media's obsession with mixing bollywood with everything 🤢🤢🤮🤮 https://t.co/jrlzxvtMFF — Aashraf Pradhanang (@AashrafP) December 18, 2022

Inki alag bakchodi chali hui hai! 😂 https://t.co/LE4TZIs9Ao — Hindoo NRI 🇦🇷 (@KanchenjungaEve) December 18, 2022

Did you love this cross-over or were cringed by the Bollywood-ism of the FIFA World Cup? Let us know in the comments below.