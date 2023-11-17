Virat Kohli, who engraved his name in golden letters this week, makes us sit on the edge of our seats whenever he’s on the field. That’s only a slight exaggeration because everyone knows that his game has only become better over the years, giving us performances to remember.

Virat has shaped memories for an entire generation of cricket fans and one of them was Shiju Balanandan.

Rev Sports

In 2012, Shiju Balanandan wrote that Virat Kohli would break Sachin Tendulkar’s records in ODI hundreds, in his social media post. He kept commenting on his post with updates for years.

After 11 years, his prediction and dream came true as his idol broke the record. However, he was no more to witness the golden moment as he passed away in 2018.

Scroll

Nevertheless, his friends didn’t let his dream go to waste. After he passed away, his friends took responsibility and commented the updates, like he used to do, until it all came true.

A Kohli fan predicted on facebook back in 2012 that Kohli will break Sachin's record, kept updating the post as Kohli kept scoring hundreds. Then he passed away and his friends kept updating the post for him until his predicition finally came true ❤️💔 pic.twitter.com/8Wr523FfLf — Hassan (@Gotoxytop2) November 16, 2023

Here is how people are reacting to this story.

the grief is never ending but so is the love!!!! https://t.co/U0EYVmVSjS — rameen (@rameenwhile) November 16, 2023

I cried after reading this, he’s so loved man it’s unbelievable. You think you love this man the most and then you look around and see such beautiful things people do for virat. https://t.co/wSLYt3mUDj — india cwc winner 2023 (@cokeconnoiss3ur) November 16, 2023

Dear @imVkohli,

The only thing this post deserves is a comment from you.

Maybe, after your 51st? https://t.co/4HwEkUjcpo — Diptakirti (@diptakirti) November 16, 2023

i got goosebumps reading this. my friend since childhood, who was a diehard kohli fan, passed away this year. this tweet felt exactly like a punch in the gut reminding me of how she would've rejoiced in this moment today. no agony like the one i feel when i miss her https://t.co/1hy23za3a4 — ariba 🍉 (@kianaamrakhoon) November 16, 2023

im devastated oh god https://t.co/JK5tOlKkD1 — moe (@canyonmoe) November 16, 2023

grief is the culmination of every love https://t.co/yIbpHYKkF8 — Nawang Bodh (@103Nottingham) November 16, 2023

It’s so heartwarming to see that true fans and friends like these exist!