Australian all-rounder cricketer Glenn Maxwell has been 'bowled over' by his Indian girlfriend, Vini Raman. As per reports, Maxwell and Raman are all set to get married in March, 2022. While the couple has not released any details about the wedding officially, their alleged wedding invite in Tamil has gone viral on Twitter.

Actor Kasturi Shankar was the first to share the wedding invitation on her Twitter handle. And it has us guessing the details about the wedding ceremonies.

GlennMaxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we'd bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony... Will there be a white gown wedding too?

Congratulations Glenn and Vini ! @Gmaxi_32 pic.twitter.com/uJeSjHM1we — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) February 12, 2022

The couple will reportedly get married in Melbourne on March 27, approximately a little over a year after the two got engaged. At the time, Maxwell had taken to Instagram to share the news.

Of course, Twitterati could not hold in the excitement, and was quite happy for the young couple.

Never thought I would see "chiranjeevi glenn maxwell, son of thiru neil maxwell-joy" on a wedding invitation 😭😭 https://t.co/lfa42jjVVb — N (@NivePrasad) February 13, 2022

Welcome with warm regards from Kumari Samudram Teacher Salem Tamil Nadu State..

Best wishes

To the newly married couples.

With the blessings of God live a long with a healthy and wealthy atmosphere. https://t.co/IqWBJx7EWg pic.twitter.com/26M5m1VIMF — Ayyadurai Samudra (@AyyaduraiSamud1) February 14, 2022

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell to marry Tamilian fiancée in true Indian style, Glenn Maxwell is set to marry his Indian-origin fiancée #ViniRaman at Melbourne on March 27#GlennMaxwell pic.twitter.com/2q3kFbKfvk — Natasha Baxi (@BaxiNatasha) February 15, 2022

#Wedding #Congratulations Aussie cricketer #GlennMaxwell is gonna wed his long time lover and fiance #ViniRaman. Vini is a #Tamil Australian! See the wedding invitation printed in Tamil! So adorable! pic.twitter.com/HiXAiJflhD — Maverick 🥇 (@maverickmaharaj) February 12, 2022

An Indian origin Australian citizen, Raman is a practicing pharmacist in Melbourne. Glenn Maxwell is currently in Australia for the T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Wondering if Maxwell will do a dance performance? Well, one can hope *prays to the wedding Gods to make it happen*.