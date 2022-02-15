Australian all-rounder cricketer Glenn Maxwell has been 'bowled over' by his Indian girlfriend, Vini Raman.  As per reports, Maxwell and Raman are all set to get married in March, 2022. While the couple has not released any details about the wedding officially, their alleged wedding invite in Tamil has gone viral on Twitter. 

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman
Source: crictracker.com

Actor Kasturi Shankar was the first to share the wedding invitation on her Twitter handle. And it has us guessing the details about the wedding ceremonies. 

The couple will reportedly get married in Melbourne on March 27, approximately a little over a year after the two got engaged. At the time, Maxwell had taken to Instagram to share the news.

Of course, Twitterati could not hold in the excitement, and was quite happy for the young couple.

An Indian origin Australian citizen, Raman is a practicing pharmacist in Melbourne. Glenn Maxwell is currently in Australia for the T20 series against Sri Lanka. 

Wondering if Maxwell will do a dance performance? Well, one can hope *prays to the wedding Gods to make it happen*.