Australian legend Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52 after a suspected heart attack. While the world mourns the loss of this once in a lifetime cricketer, we take a look at some of the highlights of his 15-year-long career.

1. The Ball of the century that dismissed Mike Gatting.

Just look at that. Even god himself would have looked foolish to that delivery.

2. That time when Warne, a retired international cricketer at the time, led one of the weakest teams on paper (Rajasthan Royals) to win the inaugural IPL in 2008.

Warne led a group of relatively unknown cricketers and Graeme Smith to the IPL final against all odds and all bets and then defeated MS Dhoni's CSK in the final, to script the perfect underdog story that had ever been written.

3. The 700th wicket on the final day of the Boxing Day Test against England in Ashes 2006.

A packed MCG crowd had to wait for more than 40 overs to see their hero take wicket No.700 but in the end, it was all worth it. Warne eventually knocked over Andrew Strauss to send the crowd into a celebration worthy of the achievement.

4. This might not have had the privilege of being called the ball of the century but it made little difference to Andrew Strauss' innings.

It pitched way outside the off-stump into the rough and Andrew Strauss thought it better to leave the ball than attempt to play it. Unfortunately for him, the leather found the timber behind him with relative ease.

5. Australia v England, Melbourne 1994, when Shane Warne became the 7th player to take an Ashes hattrick.

The leggie removed, Phil DeFreitas, Darren Gough and Devon Malcolm with consecutive deliveries.

6. Warne's best bowling figures came quite early in his career when he took 8-71 against England at the Gabba, Brisbane in 1994.

Chasing 508 to win, the Englishmen were going for a draw but Warnie had other ideas. He bowled in excess of 50 years to take 8 wickets and hand Australia the win.

7. Shane Warne almost got a Test century against New Zealand in Perth in 2001.

He was dismissed for 99 but the bowler had overstepped. If only DRS were available at the time, the legendary cricketer could have added another feather to his very decorated hat.

8. The 1999 World Cup semi-final might be remembered for the tragic and comical way South Africa found themselves out of the tournament but it was Warne's genius that actually had turned the tide in Kangaroos' favour.

At 48/0 chasing 214, South Africa was well on the way to ending their World Cup jinx but then Shane Warne stepped in with the big guns. In the space of three overs, he bagged three wickets to turn the tide in Australia's favour.

This list could be 100 points long and we would still be well short of determining the greatest moments of a very very special cricketer. So, please if you think there are moments that we should definitely add, please let us know.