Apart from having one of the smartest cricketing brains in the commentator's box, Harsha Bhogle is a household name for those who breath and eat international cricket.

Despite his successful commentary, he has been targeted for his lack of playtime and experience as an international cricketer in the past.

This time though, it was the choice of language that made him a hot topic for internet trolls.



Interviewing Ravindra Jadeja, after the Saurashtra man ensured India crossed the line without falling away, Bhogle asked him and newbie Shardul Thakur a couple of questions.

After asking Thakur about his ability to bat Bhogle shifted to Jadeja and asked him a question too, but in Hindi.

Jadeja replied in English and Bhogle was quick to make a swift transition asking the rest of the questions in English.

This brief moment was enough for internet trolls to target Harsha Bhogle.

What Harsha bhogle thinks jaddu doesn't know english #INDvsWI #jadeja — BatBallBails (@BatBallBails) December 22, 2019

Harsha Bhogle questions Jadeja in Hindi and he replies in English.



Harsha Bhogle seems to be not in sync with the changing dynamics of the team.#INDvWIN#jadeja — Darkest Knight (@NoooWhiteKnight) December 22, 2019

Harsha Bhogle asks Ravindra Jadeja questions in Hindi. He replies in English. Even Jadeja has improved his English over the years. #INDvsWI #INDvWI — Broken Dreams 💔 (@thebr0kendreams) December 22, 2019

You know Jadeja is a legend when Harsha Bhogle asks him a question in Hindi and he answers in english! Then all questions are asked in English 😂 but seriously what a player. — Sahil Mohan Gupta (@DigitallyBones) December 22, 2019

Harsha, who was not in any mood to strike another controversy, simply explained his decision to start with a question in Hindi.

Okay, since I have been flooded with responses on this.... In a post match presentation, you always go in the language the player is most comfortable in. I've known Jadeja for 10 yrs now and so began in his language. The moment he indicated he was good to go in English, I shifted — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 22, 2019

People who adore Bhogle and have seen him grow over the years were quick to back him.

No need to explain. You had all the right intentions.



Felt nice that Jadeja spoke English. He is such a fighter.



You too , continued with English, giving respect to his willingness to speak English.



Lot of qualities in you to admire. — Jaydeep Joshi (@Jaydeep2310) December 23, 2019

I am sure you know players better than anybody else, you are right. — Sureshkannan_M (@m_skannan) December 23, 2019

The way you conducted the post match presentation was perfect. Do not listen to any criticism. It was great to see you there, sir! — Shinjali Divanji (@ShinjaliD) December 23, 2019

Why at all you responding Sir...there is nothing wrong with post presentation with Hindi. Or any other native language..which player chooses to respond. — Manish Kumar (@Mkumar2008) December 23, 2019

People here are trolling others for each single thing which does not makes sense.

Ex: People trolling @bhogleharsha



for yesterday's post match presentation with Jadeja. This is okay and he switched from Hindi to English later, not a big deal. Are these people so free??#INDvWI — Amrit (@iAmHrit) December 23, 2019

Okay so this is what colonial rule has bestowed on us .. feel shame on speaking your own language and feel elite speaking in English .

Well done @bhogleharsha sir on speaking out on this . Absolutely legend of a commentator. @imjadeja 💯💯 https://t.co/lpKddmrSJg — Mandeep Malik (@mandeep__malik) December 23, 2019

Safe to say, an army of Bhogle fans will always come to save him from any such situation and when trolls make a fuss out of anything ordinary.