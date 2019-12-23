Apart from having one of the smartest cricketing brains in the commentator's box, Harsha Bhogle is a household name for those who breath and eat international cricket.
This time though, it was the choice of language that made him a hot topic for internet trolls.
After asking Thakur about his ability to bat Bhogle shifted to Jadeja and asked him a question too, but in Hindi.
This brief moment was enough for internet trolls to target Harsha Bhogle.
What Harsha bhogle thinks jaddu doesn't know english #INDvsWI #jadeja— BatBallBails (@BatBallBails) December 22, 2019
Harsha Bhogle questions Jadeja in Hindi and he replies in English.— Darkest Knight (@NoooWhiteKnight) December 22, 2019
Harsha Bhogle asks Ravindra Jadeja questions in Hindi. He replies in English. Even Jadeja has improved his English over the years. #INDvsWI #INDvWI— Broken Dreams 💔 (@thebr0kendreams) December 22, 2019
You know Jadeja is a legend when Harsha Bhogle asks him a question in Hindi and he answers in english! Then all questions are asked in English 😂 but seriously what a player.— Sahil Mohan Gupta (@DigitallyBones) December 22, 2019
Harsha, who was not in any mood to strike another controversy, simply explained his decision to start with a question in Hindi.
Okay, since I have been flooded with responses on this.... In a post match presentation, you always go in the language the player is most comfortable in. I've known Jadeja for 10 yrs now and so began in his language. The moment he indicated he was good to go in English, I shifted— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 22, 2019
People who adore Bhogle and have seen him grow over the years were quick to back him.
No need to explain. You had all the right intentions.— Jaydeep Joshi (@Jaydeep2310) December 23, 2019
The way you conducted the post match presentation was perfect. Do not listen to any criticism. It was great to see you there, sir!— Shinjali Divanji (@ShinjaliD) December 23, 2019
Why at all you responding Sir...there is nothing wrong with post presentation with Hindi. Or any other native language..which player chooses to respond.— Manish Kumar (@Mkumar2008) December 23, 2019
People here are trolling others for each single thing which does not makes sense.— Amrit (@iAmHrit) December 23, 2019
Safe to say, an army of Bhogle fans will always come to save him from any such situation and when trolls make a fuss out of anything ordinary.