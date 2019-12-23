Apart from having one of the smartest cricketing brains in the commentator's box, Harsha Bhogle is a household name for those who breath and eat international cricket. 

Despite his successful commentary, he has been targeted for his lack of playtime and experience as an international cricketer in the past.

Bhogle with Manjrekar
Source: India Today

This time though, it was the choice of language that made him a hot topic for internet trolls. 

Interviewing Ravindra Jadeja, after the Saurashtra man ensured India crossed the line without falling away, Bhogle asked him and newbie Shardul Thakur a couple of questions.

Bhogle interviewing Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja
Source: BCCI.TV

After asking Thakur about his ability to bat Bhogle shifted to Jadeja and asked him a question too, but in Hindi. 

Jadeja replied in English and Bhogle was quick to make a swift transition asking the rest of the questions in English. 

Bhogle interviewing Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja
Source: BCCI.TV

This brief moment was enough for internet trolls to target Harsha Bhogle. 

Harsha, who was not in any mood to strike another controversy, simply explained his decision to start with a question in Hindi. 

People who adore Bhogle and have seen him grow over the years were quick to back him. 

Safe to say, an army of Bhogle fans will always come to save him from any such situation and when trolls make a fuss out of anything ordinary. 