Mahendra Singh Dhoni – bas naam hi kaafi hain!
The cricketer, who engraved his name in golden letters earlier this week, has always made our hearts skip a beat each time he enters the field.
And, there’s an entire thread on how the stadium vibrates with cheers and hoots as soon as the former captain makes an entry. Let’s check these out, shall we?
1. Eden Gardens, Kolkata
2. Wankhede, Mumbai
3. Ranchi
ADVERTISEMENT
4. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru
5. CCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
6. Chepauk, Chennai
And that, my friends, is MS Dhoni’s power!
Top picks for you