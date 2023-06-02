Mahendra Singh Dhoni – bas naam hi kaafi hain!

The cricketer, who engraved his name in golden letters earlier this week, has always made our hearts skip a beat each time he enters the field.

And, there’s an entire thread on how the stadium vibrates with cheers and hoots as soon as the former captain makes an entry. Let’s check these out, shall we?

This is how Stadiums all over the India ERUPTS when MS Dhoni enters the field!🥵



{A Thread} pic.twitter.com/HpHqrEhOZW — 🏆×12 (@thegoat_msd_) June 1, 2023

1. Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2. Wankhede, Mumbai

3. Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru

5. CCI-Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

6. Chepauk, Chennai

And that, my friends, is MS Dhoni’s power!