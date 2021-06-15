Recently, Zerodha CIO and co-founder, Nikhil Kamath was in news for beating Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand by violating fair play rules.

The win came as a surprise to fans because how could someone who hasn't played chess in over 15 years outplay Anand.

Just reminding @nikhilkamathcio that it was not a Friday Fun activity organised by HR team of Zerodha#NikhilKamath #vishy — Akshay Patil (@Akshay_Patil_) June 15, 2021

Kamath began the game with a rarely seen move to lose a pawn. But, much to everyone's astonishment, he pushed Anand to the limit in a 30-minute rapid game.

The following is the image of the stage where Anand withdrew from the game like a gentleman. Anand was playing white.

After discovering that Kamath had won by cheating, Chess.com banned his account.

So the Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath played a charity chess match against Visvanathan Anand for COViD relief.

Gamed the system to win.

Got his chess profile banned.

A little shameful to cheat to win against a World champ. pic.twitter.com/67GvU2j6tD — MB (@desiboho) June 13, 2021

The online gaming platform also concluded that Nikhil Kamath’s moves showed that he had used the help of a computer to beat Anand. It is assumed he probably used Stockfish, one of the strongest Chess engines of all time, to cheat.

While Nikhil later admitted that he had cheated, the harm had already been done.

It is ridiculous that so many are thinking that I really beat Vishy sir in a chess game, that is almost like me waking up and winning a 100mt race with Usain Bolt. 😬 pic.twitter.com/UoazhNiAZV — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) June 14, 2021

What do you think about the game between Nikhil Kamath and Viswanathan Anand?