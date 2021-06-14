Thanks to board games, we have been successful in keeping ourselves enagaged at home all through the pandemic. From Chess to Ludo, the existence of several online gaming communities has made it easier for us.

And while most of us play for time pass, Chess.com recently hosted a charity event, Checkmate COVID, to raise COVID relief funds for those affected in India.

The celebrity edition of the event featured personalities like Nikhil Kamath, Viswanathan Anand, Aamir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Yuzvendra Chahal and Riteish Deshmukh.

While all other celebs lost the game to Viswanathan Anand, Nikhil Kamath, co-founder and CIO of Zerodha, surprised everyone with his win against the Chess legend. Not only did he beat Anand, but his accuracy was also 99%.

Chess fans could not believe this. A popular International Chess YouTuber, Agadmator, released a post-match analysis and it was found that Nikhil violated the 'Fair-Play' policy.

Following this revelation, Nikhil Kamath's game account on chess.com was apparently closed.

The news soon went viral on social media. Later, Nikhil tweeted that he took help from some people and computers to analyse the game. He also apologised for his behaviour.

From other notable Chess players to fans, a lot of people are reacting to Nikhil's unfair game play.

The matters escalated and Viswanathan Anand and his wife also responded to Nikhil's apology.

For those who do not know, Nikhil Kamath is one of the youngest billionaires in India. But this time, his fame is in danger.