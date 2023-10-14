India Vs Pakistan, the match we have been waiting for, commenced this afternoon after a long wait and the cricket fanatics couldn’t be more excited. Needless to mention, there’s already a lot going on because of the match.

In the list below, we have mentioned all the news about the legendary match that one might have missed. Let’s check the list, shall we?

1. Sachin Tendulkar Brought The World Cup Trophy

The former cricketer brought the trophy and kept it at the center of the action for the pre-match ceremony on a podium. Then, he took his seat, in the middle of the other two umpires.

God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar with World Cup Trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium.

2. Rohit Sharma Won The Toss

The current captain bagged the toss and chose to bowl first. Interestingly, he’s the first Indian captain to bowl first after winning the toss against Pakistan during a World Cup match.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first!





3. Ahmedabad Police Ensured That Spectators Don’t Carry Gutka

The Gujarat Cricket Association requested Ahmedabad Police to make sure that the fans don’t have the pan masala or gutka with them in the stadium as it chokes the bathroom pipe and basin, and needs huge amounts to remove the stains.

WHAT A FRAME….!!!!





4. Indian Musicians On The Feild

Arijit Singh kick-started the pre-ceremony with his heartwarming performance, before the toss. Several other singers and musicians like Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh also sang their blockbuster numbers on stage.

Kickstarting the much-awaited #INDvPAK clash with a special performance! 🎵



Brace yourselves for a mesmerising musical special ft. Arijit Singh at the largest cricket ground in the world- The Narendra Modi Stadium! 🏟️





5. BCCI Released Additional 14,000 Tickets For The Match

To cater to the overwhelming and ever-growing demand, the ICC and BCCI released an additional 14,000 tickets, ahead of the match. Interestingly, these tickets were also sold out within the first 30 minutes.

Extra tickets are set to be released by BCCI for the much-awaiting India vs Pakistan clash in the World Cup

6. King Kohli Magic

The crowd across the stadium was spotted chanting Virat Kohli’s name even when the cricketer wasn’t in action on the pitch. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, was seen trolling Mohmmad Rizwan for taking too long to get ready.

7. Crowd Booed Babar Azam When He Started Speaking

After the Pakistan team lost the toss, their captain came near the microphone to have a conversation with commentator Ravi Shastri, after Rohit Sharma. However, the fans booed him down as he began to speak, which is a matter of shame for us.

Ahmedabad crowd booing @babarazam258 when he begins speaking at the toss . Not done. Sorry to all those in the city of my birth.. this is NOT cricket. #INDvsPAK

8. Cricket Fans Think That Babar Azam’s Half-Century Is ‘Umpiring Fault’

Pakistan’s team captain, Babar Azam, struck his half-century in the match today and the cricket fans think the umpire’s call saved the skipper.

Fluke half-century imb, saved by Umpire's call. 🥱

8. Arijit Singh Celebrated Babar Azam’s Wicket

Arijit Singh, who commenced the match’s pre-opening ceremony with his soulful songs, was seen celebrating in the stands as Babar Azam scored a wicket, during the match.

We can’t wait to see what happens next in the match!