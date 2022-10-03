The second T20I between India and South Africa held at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati had to be stopped because an uninvited guest showed up. In a one of its kind situation, the match had to be stopped because a snake slithered onto the field.

Source: Twitter / @WisdenCricket

After the seventh over of India’s innings was completed, Wayne Parnell spotted the serpent on the pitch. The match came to a halt and players went on an unofficial break.

This incident left the internet amused and they coped with the means they know best – memes. Even, a former West Indies cricketer had thoughts.

Although short, the snake had his fair share of the limelight. Netizens shared memes and jokes about the incident on social media platforms. Here’s what they had to say.

I have so many questions 🐍 😱. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 2, 2022

My ex🐍 has gone to see India vs South Africa match🤣🤣#Guwahati #snake pic.twitter.com/aZYh9Q4bGI — Bhaskar Jyoti Deka⑦️ (@Jyoti_Bhaskar_) October 2, 2022

Doodh pine aya tha kya — Rehan (@Rehan36148996) October 2, 2022

This snake is 12 man player🤑🤑🤑🤑 — Dhruva Prakash (@DhruvaPrakash12) October 2, 2022

Hamari Assam main sob kuch hota hei ,light bhi sala geya tha 10 Minute https://t.co/kDwnbBOVdm — Subarna Official 34 (@34Subarna) October 2, 2022

Eventually, the ground staff rushed to the field and whisked the snake away with sticks and a bucket. The match resumed after the snake was removed from the field.