India defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets in the team’s second World Cup match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. The match saw several record-breaking moments and epic scenes that made it unforgettable. Here are 10 of our favourite moments from the exciting match:

1. Hardik Pandya, the birthday boy’s aggressive celebration upon taking an important wicket for India

There came a moment during Afghanistan’s innings when Azmatullah Omarzai and Hashmatullah Shahidi formed a strong partnership of 121 runs against India. The tides were turning in Afghanistan’s favour, and we really needed to take a wicket. This is when Hardik Pandya jumped to the occasion and dismissed Omarzai in the 35th over. He let out an aggressive roar as the ball dismantled his off-stump.

2. Kuldeep Yadav’s dramatic catch that we almost lost

WHAT A CATCH BY KULDEEP YADAV.



A catch that looked relatively simple at the start became scary for a fleeting moment for Indian fans. During the 48th over, when Jasprit Bumrah bowled Rashid Khan, the ball soared in the air towards Kuldeep Yadav, who fumbled with the catch. He eventually managed to hold the ball and sighed a breath of relief. It was an exceptional catch!

3. Jasprit Bumrah standout bowling on a pitch that favours batters

Jasprit Bumrah did an exceptional bowling for a pitch that is often dubbed as the ‘batter’s paradise’. He managed to take 4 wickets and allowed only 39 runs, thereby limiting Afghanistan’s runs to 272.

4. Of course, our captain’s record-breaking century

Team India’s captain Rohit Sharma smashed his 7th World Cup century, which was also his fastest century ever, in the match against Afghanistan. He scored 100 in 63 balls and went on to collect 131 runs for India.

5. Rohit Sharma breaking Chris Gayle’s record for the most sixes in International Cricket

After getting out for a duck in India’s World Cup first match against Australia, Rohit Sharma entered the pitch on Wednesday to rule. The man delivered back-to-back sixes and fours and smashed a 100 in almost no time. He also broke Chris Gayle’s record for maximum sixes. Gayle had recorded 553 sixes in 483 matches. Yesterday, Sharma registered 555 sixes in 453 matches and claimed the title to his name.

6. Virat Kohli entering his home ground

As the crowd chanted ‘Kohli, Kohli’, India’s chase master walked towards the pitch from under the pavilion dedicated to his name on his home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium.

7. Kohli urging fans not to mock Naveen-ul-Haq

One much-awaited sight for cricket fans was to see chase master Virat Kohli and Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq on the field, following the IPL rift. As the crowd hailed Kohli, he gestured towards the fans, asking them not to mock Naveen. And apparently, his request was immediately accepted by the fans.

8. The infamous IPL brawl meeting a peaceful conclusion

Almost five months after the infamous IPL brawl involving Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Gautam Gambhir, the controversy met with a peaceful resolution. We saw Kohli and Naveen smiling and embracing each other, with Gambhir’s words from the commentary box.

9. Virat Kohli’s half-century

Kohli scored an undefeated 55 runs, surpassing the 273-run target to defeat Afghanistan, and ended the match with victory for team India.

10. And the epic light show at the beats of ‘Vande Mataram’

Goosebumps, for real!

On Saturday, we will be seeing the arch-rivals India and Pakistan playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.