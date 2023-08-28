The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team performed remarkably at the World Athletics Championship – also shattering the Asian record in a stunning race. The team clocked 2 minutes 59.05 seconds to qualify for the final round of the World Championships. And the nation cannot stop talking about their performance.

Ramesh was dealing with an injury on the leg, and even had to be taken away in a wheelchair at the end of the relay. During his lap, however, he didn’t let the discomfort show. In fact, Amoj Jacob who ran before him, screamed, “Bhai mar ja agar marna hai, bas pakad ke rakhiyo” – and he did. The team later shared that their motive was to stay around the USA team, who were leading. The strategy was to make the other team feel the pressure of someone being around.

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh finished second – while also setting a record. It was historic for India to achieve what they did, and their performance is something we’re going to talk about in future. While the team referred to themselves as ‘underdogs’, the world is clearly paying attention now – rightly so.

Why am I not hearing the names and where they are from for these guys? They ran India's first ever under 3 minute 4*400 relay. Their names need to be said louder.



Muhammad Anas from Kerala, Amoj Jacob from Delhi/Kerala Muhammed Ajmal from Kerala, Rajesh Ramesh from Tamilnadu. 👏 pic.twitter.com/YGDZUE8ODp — Febin (@febinvthomas) August 27, 2023

Hats off to the remarkable teamwork exhibited by Anas, Amoj, Rajesh Ramesh, and Muhammed Ajmal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. Their exceptional sprinting led to a new Asian Record in the M 4X400m Relay🏃 finals, marking a historic comeback for 🇮🇳 athletics. pic.twitter.com/1ljRIUqy7N — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The India men's 4×400 Relay team of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh qualified for the final with an Asian record time of 2:59.05, finishing second behind the United States of America in the semifinal heats. pic.twitter.com/MuBYbYkbcP — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 26, 2023

In the world of unsung heroes, meet the Indian Men’s Relay Team. 🏃‍♂️💨



Rajesh Ramesh, Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, and Anas Yahiya etched history today, securing India’s place in the World Athletics C’ships 4x400m relay final. 🇮🇳



Unseen by headlines, overshadowed by cricket, they’ll race… pic.twitter.com/iu6nK3GBJe — Paras | पारस (@chawla_paras) August 28, 2023

The #WorldAthleticsChampionships has given another marvellous story of how no feat is too big if India unites!



Very proud of Muhammad Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh scripting history with their stupendous performance in the Men's Relay finals! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rxkABrUtvF — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 28, 2023

Goosebumps moment!



Our 4×400 Relay team breaks the Asian Record at #WACBudapest23 , qualifying for the finals.



Congratulations Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh. India🇮🇳 is proud of you.pic.twitter.com/fnkLB3dfse — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) August 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

We cannot not talk about what they managed to do this weekend.