In a recent press conference, Cristiano Ronaldo angrily picked up two bottles of Coca-Cola, and replaced them with water.

🥤👀 Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't pleased with the bottles of coke at his press conference and shouted 'drink water!'...#POR | #CR7 pic.twitter.com/QwKeyKx2II — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) June 14, 2021

That one gesture reportedly cost the company $5 billion in the market, but the scene got further messed up when people found an old video of Ronaldo endorsing Coca-Cola, and started calling him a hypocrite.

While there are things to be said about Ronaldo's gesture during the press conference, this may not exactly be 'hypocrisy' and more of a change of mind, since the advertisement came out in 2006, which was 15 years ago.

Anyway, the internet isn't too pleased with Ranaldo, and here are some of the reaction.

He’s literally done ads for Coca Cola in the past. https://t.co/LnX6bvE8pS — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) June 16, 2021

Let’s not forget that Ronaldo had once done an advert for Coca-cola.



So much for his supposedly hate for soda. https://t.co/B0qBBh4b31 — Your Online Vet (@danielaremson) June 16, 2021

Ronaldo playing games. Haha



Him in an old Coke ad👇🏻https://t.co/3TUB3IqW68 — Tone Gordon (@TheToneGordon) June 16, 2021

Ronaldo has done ads for Coca Cola, so what are you saying? I think he did this as a self serving stunt! — Dr. Betsomarch (@albertmachinda) June 16, 2021

The internet finds everything.