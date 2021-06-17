In a recent press conference, Cristiano Ronaldo angrily picked up two bottles of Coca-Cola, and replaced them with water.
🥤👀 Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't pleased with the bottles of coke at his press conference and shouted 'drink water!'...#POR | #CR7 pic.twitter.com/QwKeyKx2II— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) June 14, 2021
That one gesture reportedly cost the company $5 billion in the market, but the scene got further messed up when people found an old video of Ronaldo endorsing Coca-Cola, and started calling him a hypocrite.
While there are things to be said about Ronaldo's gesture during the press conference, this may not exactly be 'hypocrisy' and more of a change of mind, since the advertisement came out in 2006, which was 15 years ago.
Anyway, the internet isn't too pleased with Ranaldo, and here are some of the reaction.
