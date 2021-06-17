In a recent press conference, Cristiano Ronaldo angrily picked up two bottles of Coca-Cola, and replaced them with water. 

That one gesture reportedly cost the company $5 billion in the market, but the scene got further messed up when people found an old video of Ronaldo endorsing Coca-Cola, and started calling him a hypocrite. 

While there are things to be said about Ronaldo's gesture during the press conference, this may not exactly be 'hypocrisy' and more of a change of mind, since the advertisement came out in 2006, which was 15 years ago. 

Anyway, the internet isn't too pleased with Ranaldo, and here are some of the reaction.

The internet finds everything.