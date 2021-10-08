Luck did favour the brave Mumbai Indians today when they won the toss, a prerequisite to keeping their playoff hopes alive; but sadly, things didn't end the way the team would have hoped to.

A valiant effort with the bat today, but Mumbai Indians now cannot overhaul KKR's net run rate.



The defending champions are out! #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/oyttlD1Fmj — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 8, 2021

Going into the match Mumbai Indians knew they needed to win by 170 runs, which naturally means they had to bat first.

With one box ticked, the responsibility of this all-important victory fell on the shoulders of batsmen, and two of them really shined through. Ishan Kishan's blistering 84 and Suryakumar Yadav's outstanding 82, made sure they were still in the tournament while prepping to defend the total. However, that dream was shattered soon.

Ishan Kishan is on fire in Abu Dhabi.



📸: Disney+Hotstar#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/p43dcg3hyp — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) October 8, 2021

17 seconds of Ishan Kishan smashing #SRH



Retweet appreciated ❤️pic.twitter.com/9F8peISP3o — Tanish CricShot 🇮🇳 and 100 others (@tanish_18VK) October 8, 2021

Fifty by Suryakumar Yadav in just 24 balls. Excellent signs for India ahead of T20 World Cup. Surya, Ishan and KL have been batting tremendously well. pic.twitter.com/PldN7Cn7eK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 8, 2021

24 ball fifty for Suryakumar Yadav, he is back, what a knock. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 8, 2021

Mumbai Indians needed to wrap Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings for 65 runs or less. Which didn't happened and so one has to say goodbye to the defending champions.

With a smile, though, because they fought and fought really well.

Jason Roy is off to a quick start and Mumbai Indians' slim qualification hopes are now fading quick - 47/0 after four overs.#MI need to keep #SRH to 65 or less to progress. https://t.co/bvCY5gcGbB | #MIvSRH | #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/ehewORxImm — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 8, 2021

Here are some reactions to Mumbai Indians' ouster from the tournament.

Mumbai Indians have been eliminated from IPL 2021. KKR qualifies for playoffs. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 8, 2021

SRH go past the 65-run mark 💔



We have given it our all and will continue to do so till the last ball 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #SRHvMI — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 8, 2021

we appreciate all our players efforts.. we are proud #MumbaiIndians fan.. we are #OneFamily 🙌💪🫂🫂🫂 https://t.co/59rgqdQUQ2 — PRATEEK KUMAR SINGH (@Prateek_045) October 8, 2021

Nevermind @mipaltan

We tried hard,this season not our best, let's end with a win. #MI @ImRo45 we are champions,next season again we ll play dominating cricket. https://t.co/VuBtl8i9fV — Manas Nayak 🇮🇳 (@quizwithmanas) October 8, 2021

Love you through thick & thin 💙 We’ll comeback & rule for sure https://t.co/b8mRUZ38Zd — Sabarish ARR (@MeSabarish7) October 8, 2021

No problem you have given it all...

Thanks for the memories..❤️😍

Best of luck 🙂 We totally enjoyed today's batting from MI.. https://t.co/AaF4Jnvqbm — SSMB’s SarkaruVaariPaata🔔 (@arun_urstruly) October 8, 2021

Win this match one last time. 💙 https://t.co/ASVRcSZUT4 — Jayy. (@_imbj_) October 8, 2021

Win or Lose @mipaltan forever. ❤️



Proud of the way you guys approached the game.



We will be back stronger next year. Same Game. New Team. 💙#MIvsSRH #MI #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 https://t.co/k7DUM4YAzn — Santosh Murthy 🇮🇳 (@Murthy53Santosh) October 8, 2021

Doesn't matter whether we are qualifying or not.



Current @mipaltan (2019-21) will remain the greatest ever T20 team.



See the intent. Attitude. Determination.



Even #MI can't recreate a team like this in future .



Thank you once again for registering highest ever score in UAE. pic.twitter.com/47e5suaXZh — Santhosh (@SanthoshNanban) October 8, 2021

We are not in the playoffs but in this last game we have shown the strength of our side.

Wonderful 3-4 years for mi, buliding a side like this is not easy.@mipaltan



No.1 Captain Rohit Sharma in ipl

No.1 Team is Mumbai Indians.



Now big auction for next year#MIvSRH #MIPaltan pic.twitter.com/lTtTNhL2fO — Sahil Roopchandani (@Sahil142245) October 8, 2021

Some days out there on the field are simply tough. It's the nature of the game. But you know, they end. Hoping to see the brilliant Mumbai Indians going at it again next year.