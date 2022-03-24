In news that has taken every IPL fan by surprise, MS Dhoni has stepped down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings and has passed the baton to teammate Ravindra Jadeja. 

CSK released a statement on the matter, that read:

MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.  

IPL is a huge deal for MS Dhoni fans as it is the only cricket tournament he has been playing after his international retirement and the news of him stepping down will definitely be heartbreaking for many.

Jadeja, though, is a worthy contender for the spot. He has very large shoes to fill but Dhoni's presence in the team should make that easier.