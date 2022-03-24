In news that has taken every IPL fan by surprise, MS Dhoni has stepped down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings and has passed the baton to teammate Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK released a statement on the matter, that read:

MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.

IPL is a huge deal for MS Dhoni fans as it is the only cricket tournament he has been playing after his international retirement and the news of him stepping down will definitely be heartbreaking for many.

CSK will never be the same without Dhoni as captain. Though not fan of CSK, it hurts to see Dhoni as not the captain. First Kohli fire RCB. Now Dhoni. No Raina either. 😓 New Normal. Congrats @imjadeja#GOAT #CaptainCool #MSDhoni #CSK𓃬 https://t.co/aupPNqRWnv — ALEEF (@mohammed_aleef) March 24, 2022

Very wise decision taken by #MSDhoni 💛...We miss you as a captain champ😐 https://t.co/VOXl4zwthQ — Sasi Mahesh(Stay Safe😷) (@Sasikrishna777) March 24, 2022

Unexpected and Shocking decision at this time 💔

As a player @msdhoni is not at his best in present time so he should retire after this ipl

All the best to @imjadeja #ChennaiSuperKings #CSK #WhistlePodu @ChennaiIPL #TATAIPL2022 https://t.co/KtlYiFa10F — Priyanshu Singh (@Priyanshu1877) March 24, 2022

End of an era

💔💔 https://t.co/PWCaoaFxXm — Aditya (@NightKing1343) March 24, 2022

Really shocking 💔 and asusual unexpected move from #Thala @msdhoni

It is hard to accept but as a fan of him,have to respect his decision.

Thanks for all the memories as a Legendary Leader #Thala

Hope you will rock asusual with your stunning Keeping and Destructive Batting 🔥🔥 https://t.co/EoGxlgSREu — Vinothkumar Kuppusamy (@KVinothmec) March 24, 2022

Jadeja, though, is a worthy contender for the spot. He has very large shoes to fill but Dhoni's presence in the team should make that easier.