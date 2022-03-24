In news that has taken every IPL fan by surprise, MS Dhoni has stepped down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings and has passed the baton to teammate Ravindra Jadeja.
CSK released a statement on the matter, that read:
MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.
📑 Official Statement 📑#WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛🦁 @msdhoni @imjadeja— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 24, 2022
IPL is a huge deal for MS Dhoni fans as it is the only cricket tournament he has been playing after his international retirement and the news of him stepping down will definitely be heartbreaking for many.
CSK will never be the same without Dhoni as captain. Though not fan of CSK, it hurts to see Dhoni as not the captain. First Kohli fire RCB. Now Dhoni. No Raina either. 😓 New Normal. Congrats @imjadeja#GOAT #CaptainCool #MSDhoni #CSK𓃬 https://t.co/aupPNqRWnv— ALEEF (@mohammed_aleef) March 24, 2022
Very wise decision taken by #MSDhoni 💛...We miss you as a captain champ😐 https://t.co/VOXl4zwthQ— Sasi Mahesh(Stay Safe😷) (@Sasikrishna777) March 24, 2022
Unexpected and Shocking decision at this time 💔— Priyanshu Singh (@Priyanshu1877) March 24, 2022
As a player @msdhoni is not at his best in present time so he should retire after this ipl
All the best to @imjadeja #ChennaiSuperKings #CSK #WhistlePodu @ChennaiIPL #TATAIPL2022 https://t.co/KtlYiFa10F
End of an era— Aditya (@NightKing1343) March 24, 2022
💔💔 https://t.co/PWCaoaFxXm
OMG! MSD continues to amaze fans with his unexpected moves. 😭💛#IPL2022 #WhistlePodu https://t.co/x7lENWAKqu— ASN🇮🇳 (@ankeetneurekar) March 24, 2022
Really shocking 💔 and asusual unexpected move from #Thala @msdhoni— Vinothkumar Kuppusamy (@KVinothmec) March 24, 2022
It is hard to accept but as a fan of him,have to respect his decision.
Thanks for all the memories as a Legendary Leader #Thala
Hope you will rock asusual with your stunning Keeping and Destructive Batting 🔥🔥 https://t.co/EoGxlgSREu
End of an era.— 𝓟𝓻𝓪𝓿𝓲𝓷 (@maapravin) March 24, 2022
Respect caps @msdhoni #CSK𓃬 https://t.co/tDK1Pe3lzB
End of an Era!! but all hail the new Captain @imjadeja 💛 💪🏽 #Yellove #WhistlePodu https://t.co/rvVvFxx3qo— amit dadhich (@amit12354) March 24, 2022
Jadeja, though, is a worthy contender for the spot. He has very large shoes to fill but Dhoni's presence in the team should make that easier.