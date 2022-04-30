As we all know, cricket as a sport is a pretty big deal in our country. And we take pride in supporting our cricket teams, players, and captains. So, Twitter being overjoyed at Virat Kohli scoring his first half-century in this IPL needs no explanation. Kohli made 58 off 53 balls before walking back to the dugout as Wankhede Stadium showered him with applause.

While fans are celebrating his milestone after a poor form, netizens cannot get over Anushka Sharma having a fangirl moment for Kohli either. Her enthusiasm and support for the cricketer are so infectious, that you want to get up and cheer harder for him.

So, here is how Twitter has responded to the duo being absolutely legendary. For Anushka being the best support system, and Virat Kohli being a total winner!

Anushka Sharma like a proper fan after that Kohli six 🤩 pic.twitter.com/lM7XxLBJJG — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) April 30, 2022

King is back pic.twitter.com/pc3yDpwbi9 — Alok Kumar Pandey (@AlokKum17119032) April 30, 2022

This 50! The joy after that terrible phase of not scoring runs. You can feel it all if you have seen Virat Kohli flourishing over all these years! ❤️🔥#ViratKohli#RCBvsGT#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/iA6pe6vK54 — Rinku Singh (@_rinkusingh) April 30, 2022

This is making me cry 🥺

He looks up at the heaven after scoring 50. I don't know what turmoil must be going inside him after failing repeatedly. We don't know bcoz he never shows, just a faint smile and walk away with head down. Waiting for that vintage Kohli back#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/eJ7FwSjbko — Tanu (Neutral) (@BornToConquerrr) April 30, 2022

Kohli hits a six and Anushka Sharma's reaction as a proper fan girl 🫶🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZBx6eoMF7g — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 30, 2022

The strength n power this woman has is commendable💪....

always there for her Love even after the world is trolling her which make no sense but she has always been strong to stand with HER MAN in thick n thin...🔥🔥🔥🔥

RESPECT #ViratKohli #anushkasharma#virushka pic.twitter.com/sbAgcGk9xQ — Shikha (@Teju_my_Bae) April 30, 2022

Anushka Sharma in stadium and Virat Kohli is back in form 🤞❣💥

She is Very LuCkY for Kinggg 🥰#RCBvGT #GTvRCB #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli https://t.co/U0IRbMjXy1 pic.twitter.com/vn1Aw9XCMa — Abhinav Hariom Pandey | ExAMs - 27 April to 18 May (@Abhi_hariom) April 30, 2022

Virushka being a legit power couple right here.