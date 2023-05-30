The exciting IPL season concluded in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, yesterday, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) to win the series for the fifth time. Apart from the big win, the award ceremony acknowledged players for their outstanding performance this season.

From being the most valuable player to scoring the most fours, GT’s Shubman Gill bagged the most titles in the league. Here’s a complete list of winners and the cash prizes in IPL 2023:

1. Orange Cap Award – Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans’ (GT) Shubman Gill won the Orange Cap award for scoring the most runs. He made a whopping 890 runs in 17 innings this IPL season. He also earned a well-deserved cash prize of ₹10 lakhs.

2. Purple Cap Award – Mohammed Shami

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Shami won the Purple Cap award for taking the most i.e., 28 wickets this season. He also earned a cash prize of ₹10 lakhs.

3. Catch of the Season – Rashid Khan

Gujarat Titans’ (GT) Rashid Khan won the Catch of the Season award. During a match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Khan had taken a magnificent leap to out Kyle Mayers. He also earned a cash prize of ₹10 lakhs.

Photo by: Faheem Hussain/ SPORTZPICS for IPL

4. Longest Six of the Season – Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis won the Longest Six of the Season award. He had smashed an enormous 115-meter six during a match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Chinnaswamy Stadium. He also earned a cash prize of ₹10 lakhs.

Photo by: Saikat Das / SPORTZPICS for IPL

5. Most Fours award – Shubman Gill

GT’s right-handed batsman Shubman Gill won the award for maximum fours. He scored 85 fours this IPL season. He also earned a cash prize of ₹10 lakhs.

6. Game Changer of the Season – Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill backed another award for being the Game Changer of the Season. He also earned a cash prize of ₹10 lakhs for the same.

7. Most Valuable Player – Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill bagged another award for being the most valuable player in a season. He also earned a cash prize of ₹10 lakhs for the same.

Overall, Gill bagged four titles and went home with ₹40 lakhs.

8. Fairplay of the Season – Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane accepted the trophy on the team’s behalf.

9. Super Striker of the Season – Glenn Maxwell

RCB batsman Glenn Maxwell became the Super Striker of the Season and earned ₹10 lakhs for the same.

10. Emerging Player of the Year – Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Yashasvi Jaiswal won the Emerging Player of the Year and earned ₹10 lakhs.

11. Best Venues of the Season – Eden Gardens & Wankhede Stadium

Both Eden Gardens, Kolkata and Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, won the award for the Best Venue and earned ₹50 lakhs.

Wankhede Stadium | Sporting News

12. Runner Up – Gujarat Titans (GT)

After giving a rock-solid competition, GT became the runners-up of the season. The team’s captain Hardik Pandya received the runner-up cheque of ₹12.50 crores and trophy.

13. Winner – Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

And finally, CSK defeated GT by 5 wickets and won the IPL series for the fifth time. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni accepted the winner’s cheque of ₹20 crores and the victory trophy.

For the final match, CSK’s Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, and Ajinkya Rahane were awarded Player of the Match, Catch of the Match, and Striker of the Match awards, respectively, with ₹1 lakh each.

Additionally, GT’s Sai Sudarshan was awarded the Longest Six of the Match, Game Changer of the Match, and Most Valuable Asset of the Match awards, with a cash prize of ₹1 lakh for each.

