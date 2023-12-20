The IPL season is upon us. The auction for the 2024 tournament was held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday, and it was nothing less than dramatic. While the team Sunrisers Hyderabad bagged Australia’s Pat Cummins as the second-highest player in the IPL history, they went on to block David Warner, the batsman under whose captaincy the team lifted its first and only IPL trophy in 2016.

SRH have blocked David Warner from Twitter/X and Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ZH3NSQ3yzV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2023

The Hyderabad team also bought the Australian opener Travis Head, whose miraculous batting led his team to defeat India in the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup Finals. It was when Warner was heading to congratulate Head and Cummins for their auction he discovered he had been blocked by the team he played for 8 years.

Amused, Warner reacted to being blocked on his stories by sharing screenshots.

And, well, naturally, the Internet finds this pretty problematic and a tad bit ungrateful.

Doing that to your only trophy winning captain is CRAZY https://t.co/WMnLSyGS9d — Nishant Jaiswal (@_nishantj_) December 19, 2023

That's very pathetic & unprofessional behaviour from @SunRisers to a legend who won us trophy 🏆 & played his best game in our jersey at Hyderabad.

Very disappointed ☹️☹️😭😭 https://t.co/pq3kdhZs4m — Navin Mittal (@Navinsports) December 19, 2023

This is such a low from a franchise.

This man was your captain because of whom you all got trophy…



Pat and head stand up for your mate and pull out from ipl. Starc in support of these three you also should pull yourself out from ipl.. https://t.co/KjfK4KNFii — Amitesh (@amitessshh) December 19, 2023

unprofessional it is…you won your single IPL trophy under his captaincy. Atleast respect that. https://t.co/7K7XoUue7c — just (@Random_just_) December 19, 2023

Guy literally won a IPL for SRH singlehandedly… massive respect for RCB https://t.co/MHR8CU5ano — Abhi Martinez (@ImAbhishek_5) December 19, 2023

That fckin franchise is relevant because of warner only https://t.co/x5aJB0y9rL — Hit Wicket (@Cric7twt) December 19, 2023

Clown franchise 🤡 behaving like a toxic ex!! https://t.co/4npGB03gUM — ☀️ (@kindaaaaabored) December 19, 2023

I thought MI treated their IPL Winning captain poorly but SRH on a whole another level wtf is this https://t.co/PHTuRKQPSm — Rushi Bhimani (@RushiBhimani95) December 19, 2023

Lmao IPL teams can’t be taken seriously 😂 https://t.co/Tk7PpeVx5N — Kedar Sawant (@kedarsawant33) December 19, 2023

What in the high school breakup is this!

Since 2022, David Warner has been playing for Delhi Capitals. He’s a phenomenal player and most importantly, a gem of a person. And we love him for it!