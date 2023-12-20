The IPL season is upon us. The auction for the 2024 tournament was held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday, and it was nothing less than dramatic. While the team Sunrisers Hyderabad bagged Australia’s Pat Cummins as the second-highest player in the IPL history, they went on to block David Warner, the batsman under whose captaincy the team lifted its first and only IPL trophy in 2016.

The Hyderabad team also bought the Australian opener Travis Head, whose miraculous batting led his team to defeat India in the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup Finals. It was when Warner was heading to congratulate Head and Cummins for their auction he discovered he had been blocked by the team he played for 8 years.

Amused, Warner reacted to being blocked on his stories by sharing screenshots.

ipl 2024 david warner
ipl 2024 david warner
ipl 2024 david warner

And, well, naturally, the Internet finds this pretty problematic and a tad bit ungrateful.

What in the high school breakup is this!

Since 2022, David Warner has been playing for Delhi Capitals. He’s a phenomenal player and most importantly, a gem of a person. And we love him for it!