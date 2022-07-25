Neeraj Chopra created history and made India proud by becoming the first Indian ever to win silver at World Athletics Championships. Since then, praises and congratulations started pouring in.

Struggled a bit with the conditions, but extremely happy to win a 🥈medal for India at the #WCHOregon22. Congratulations to Anderson Peters and Jakub Vadlejch on an incredible competition.



Thank you to everyone at home and at Hayward Field for your support. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/co2mGrx3Em — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 25, 2022

Similarly, Indian Super League's Instagram handle also posted a story about this marvellous win. The only issue? People couldn't find Neeraj Chopra in the picture, instead it was a picture of Neeta Ambani, Founder & Chairperson of FSDL.

Considering the caption was essentially Neeta Ambani's statement on Neeraj Chopra's historic win, the photo made some sense. But since there was no other post praising Chopra on the win, the Internet was having none of it. And soon enough, comments and Tweets started pouring in.

Shambolic! The effort of the player is insulted by putting this lady's picture who may have invested some money but gave no effort on the field. This is the real face of FSDL. Capital centric. https://t.co/XT0u5HDHMw — Tirtharaj Roy (@humorousraj) July 24, 2022

On serious note this can be regarded as disrespect towards @Neeraj_chopra1 — Anirban Datta (@Sunnyani1731) July 25, 2022

Why Neeraj look so different here ? https://t.co/MoBtgnDbRH — Soni Raj Singh (@SRKkiSoni) July 25, 2022

Spot Neeraj Chopra in this pic! https://t.co/NGfS4CT5w6 — 🇺🇸❤️Sree💙🇺🇸 (@sreenshri) July 24, 2022

People who post own pics when wishing others on their birthdays ... https://t.co/Ngzpdvvisl — Ra Ch Na (@raggedtag) July 24, 2022

Where is Chopra's pic in the tweet? https://t.co/LCEzJ7GSL4 — Jumla Buster ✋🏿 (@FekuBuster) July 25, 2022

How not to tweet! https://t.co/y3Azkg2b52 — DTx Gal (@rajashreemenon) July 25, 2022

Congratulations Neeraj Chopra. :)



(Also sincere apologies if you see this) https://t.co/IrdsLDsLDB — Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) July 24, 2022

Congratulations Neeraj Chopra for the silver medal and this makeover. https://t.co/PlVCpKGEnZ — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 24, 2022

Credit where credit is due, Neeraj Chopra - heartiest congratulations on the historic win.