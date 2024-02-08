Jasprit Bumrah is undoubtedly a lottery ticket for the Indian Cricket Team. Be it picking up wickets with toe crushers or cleaning up batters with a confounding ripper, he is the epitome of hard work and skill packaged into a body with stealth of steel. He has proved time and again, just how important and crucial his presence is.

He is one of a kind among the plethora of pace talent that India has harbored. He holds a special talent to trouble the top batters and crush not only their toes but their spirits too. Jasprit has always been a carrier of victory and this ongoing Test series against England has been no different.

But have you ever had the pleasure to witness the brilliance of this Indian pacer with Punjabi commentary?

Few such instances have been served to us by Sunil Taneja and his accompanying Punjabi commentators who left us all in splits. Here are some hilarious insights from the match-

Cha to`n pehlan pehlan jede nazaare sahnnu dawa reha, bai ehna (de) layi taa`n pinniyaan da poora dabba bannda ae.

[Chai se pehle pehle ye jo nazaare humein dila rahe hain, bhai inke liye toh pinniyon ka poora dabba banta hai]

The nation danced when Jasprit Bumrah edged Ollie Pope into the slip at 23 for 54; and the commentators had the perfect words for it.

Tiddey laat’te, bhangre pawaat’te

[Jashn ka mahaul banana diya, bhangra karne par majboor kar diya.]

As Bumrah dismissed Bairstow with a fuller delivery on the off- stump, the commentary added on to the joy we all felt.

Aa drama boht sohna laga, par jede T.V. ch dekhan’ge baar baar, lagega ji ki acting de 10 (vi)cho 10 number ae.

[Ye drama bohot badhiya laga, par jo TV par dekhenge baar baar, lagega ki acting ke poore 10 mein se 10 number hain.]

6) The camaraderie between Shubhman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah could be seen very on the field when Gill caught all the catches that came his way from Bumrah.

Ainna di gendbaazi de sadhke England jeda ik sau baatthaa`n (162) runna`n de pichhe ae.

[Inki gendbaazi par humein itna garv hai ki uski wajah se England humse ek sau baasath (162) ran peeche hai.]

The sound of our collective sighs was just as loud as the crashed stumps when Bumrah confounded Stokes with an out swinger that went straight.

Jasprit Bumrah has once again proved what an asset he is to the nation and we couldn’t be more proud. Getting to witness his splendor with a side of Punjabi commentary is just an added plus. You can watch the video of the same ere.

Punjabi commentary of Jasprit Bumrah wickets! 🔥pic.twitter.com/BczxqEwIp2 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 7, 2024

All images are screenshots from JioCinema stream