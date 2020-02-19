Last week, India found its Usain Bolt in Srinivasa Gowda, who created a stir on social media by running for 100 metres in 9.55 seconds. Now, if reports are to be believed, athlete called Nishant Shetty has broken his record by completing the distance in 9.51 seconds.

Kambala race

Nishant Shetty creates new 100 mtrs record

Another Kambala runner Nishant Shetty breaks Srinivas Gowda record, by completing the same distance in 9.51 seconds.@KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/phCCacVAt0 — Lilly लिल्ली ಲಿಲ್ಲಿ 🇮🇳 (@LillyMaryPinto) February 19, 2020

Yet another Usain Bolt emerged from Kambala !



Nishant Shetty broke the record of Srinivas Gowda. Shetty ran 143 meters distance in 13.61 seconds whereas Gowda took 13.62 seconds to cover 142.5 meters. pic.twitter.com/1BoX0hbmXO — Vishweshwar Bhat (@VishweshwarBhat) February 18, 2020

Gowda was participating in Kambala, a traditional Karnataka sport that involves people (called jockeys) running with buffaloes.

He completed 142.50 metres in 13.62, which, if calculated for 100 metres - turned out to be 9.55 seconds. This was 0.03 seconds faster than Usain Bolt's record-breaking 9.58 seconds.

#WATCH - Srinivasa Gowda from Karnataka ran 100m in 9.55 seconds at a "Kambala" (buffalo race). He was faster than Usain Bolt who took 9.58 seconds to create a world record. pic.twitter.com/rrbf3lxnpn — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 14, 2020

The jockey quickly became a national sensation and was even invited for trials by the Sports Authority of India.

In a good news, Nishant Shetty has broken his record in less than 4 days by running 143 metres in 13.61 seconds. Which suggests that he completed first 100 metres in 9.51 seconds.

Nishant Shetty, from Bajagoli Jogibettu, was participating at Soorya-Chandra Jodukare Kambala.

With this, the number of runners to complete a 100 metres in less than 10 seconds has become 4.

This includes: Iruvathur Anand with 9.57 seconds, Akkeri Suresh Shetty with 9.57 seconds, Srinivas Gowda with 9.55 seconds and Nishant Shetty with 9.51 seconds.

4 Kambala participants have joined the elite club of people who have completed 100 metres race in less than 10 seconds.

Iruvathur Anand (9.57 secs),

Akkeri Suresh Shetty (9.57 secs), Srinivas Gowda (9.55 secs) &

Nishant Shetty (9.51 secs). — Lilly लिल्ली ಲಿಲ್ಲಿ 🇮🇳 (@LillyMaryPinto) February 19, 2020

It is wonderful to see people participating in traditional sports of India performing so well, and getting the attention they deserve rightfully deserve.