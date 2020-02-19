Last week, India found its Usain Bolt in Srinivasa Gowda, who created a stir on social media by running for 100 metres in 9.55 seconds. Now, if reports are to be believed, athlete called Nishant Shetty has broken his record by completing the distance in 9.51 seconds.
Gowda was participating in Kambala, a traditional Karnataka sport that involves people (called jockeys) running with buffaloes.
He completed 142.50 metres in 13.62, which, if calculated for 100 metres - turned out to be 9.55 seconds. This was 0.03 seconds faster than Usain Bolt's record-breaking 9.58 seconds.
The jockey quickly became a national sensation and was even invited for trials by the Sports Authority of India.
In a good news, Nishant Shetty has broken his record in less than 4 days by running 143 metres in 13.61 seconds. Which suggests that he completed first 100 metres in 9.51 seconds.
Nishant Shetty, from Bajagoli Jogibettu, was participating at Soorya-Chandra Jodukare Kambala.
With this, the number of runners to complete a 100 metres in less than 10 seconds has become 4.
This includes: Iruvathur Anand with 9.57 seconds, Akkeri Suresh Shetty with 9.57 seconds, Srinivas Gowda with 9.55 seconds and Nishant Shetty with 9.51 seconds.
