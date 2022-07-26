If there is one person you'd want to end up on a cricket field with, It's Virat Kohli. He will bring out the best in you by being a walking inspiration and he might just make you dance a bit too.

Every few days, a new video of him goofing around goes viral and there is a new one to add to the list. In this video, he can be seen making a gesture toward fans in the stands who cannot contain their excitement watching him be like this. They were together cracking a harmless joke on Bumrah.

Kohli has not had the best time with the bat and while the criticism and unfair analysis continues, it's good to see that he hasn't lost his spark. He is taking things one day at a time, and we are more than certain that a great knock is just around the corner.

Anyhow, this is how people have been reacting to the video.

Earlier, Virat Kohli was not given a spot in the team playing against the West Indies due to a groin injury he sustained during India's tour of England, which was overall a big success.

In the ODI series, India leads 2-0, as of now, and will take on West Indies again tomorrow.