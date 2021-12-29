With the second day of the first Test between India and South Africa washed out, the spirits of both sides took a hit. However, the teams are back to making the most of it, and the Indian captain is at the forefront of that.

A clip of Virat Kohli dancing during the match is going viral on social media, as people are happy to see the skipper in a good mood. Kohli has had a rough time on and off the pitch lately, and it is nice to see him enjoy himself like this.

Virat Kohli dancing to the tune. India is having a great day on field ❤😻🥳🥳...



Not only yesterday, India had a great year in Tests courtesy openers & bowlers.

The second day of the first Test was washed out, but India remain in a dominant position after our bowlers managed to bundle out South Africa for 197. The team is currently playing its second innings and has scored 28 runs as of now.

In the first innings, India scored 327 runs with a potentially match-winning innings from KL Rahul who scored 123. After this, the Indian bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, scalped all the wickets of the South African side, with the highest scorer being Temba Bevuma with 52 runs.

Let's hope we win the match and the captain has all the more reason to dance.