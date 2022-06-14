So much in cricket is about creating a good base for the future generation of players and that reminded us to take a look at age-difference between some of our cricketers. It's not just about the age though, it is also truly fascinating how far all of them have come. Read on.

1. Rishabh Pant was all of 7 years old when Dinesh Karthik played for India for the first time.

Rishabh Pant Was 7 Year Old When Dinesh Karthik Make His International Debut (2004)



Now Dinesh Karthik Will Playing Under Risabh Pant — Cricket With Me (@Holymoinuddin) June 9, 2022

2. Riyan Parag was 5 years old when he met MS Dhoni for the first time. The two played against each other in the 2019 IPL.

3. Virat Kohli was 15 in this photo, while Ashish Nehra was 24. The age difference itself isn't much but it's fascinating to think that the young teenager in the picture would go on to become the world's best. When Ashish Nehra made his debut, Kohli was merely 11.

4. Prithvi is 14 years old in this picture, with his idol Sachin Tendulkar who was approaching the end of his career. The second picture is of them having dinner together during the IPL, 2019.

Thank you SACHIN SIR for the lovely dinner ♥️ It's always a pleasure meeting you SIR 😌 @sachin_rt Sir pic.twitter.com/VLuR9Bee1O — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) April 17, 2019

5. Harshal Patel was 14 when he met 31-year-old Rahul Dravid and got this picture clicked. Several years later, Harshal got another picture clicked with Rahul, but this time in India jersey. Harshal became 31 in 2022.

6. In 2016, Virat shared a photo, also with Rahul Dravid from 2006 when he must have been 18, and the former India batsman, 33. Watch out for the sweetest caption.

7. Rishabh Pant is almost 20 years younger than Ashish Nehra so it doesn't come as a surprise that the latter had already made huge advances in his career when Pant was only in school. In 2020, the southpaw took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with Nehra from a school function.

Memories remind us. Dreams take us forward ♾ #throwback 👦 pic.twitter.com/uFSuKjNCb2 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 6, 2020

Dreams do come true.