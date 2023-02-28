Lionel Messi is one of the most loved footballers of our time. For a good reason, of course! And the fact that he recently won the FIFA best men’s player of the year 2022 earlier this week, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris is a testament to this! But how Messi ended his speech while collecting the award, currently, has the most attention online.
This is the seventh time the athlete has won the award, in the last 14 years. This time around, at the end of his speech the football player said, “I want to send a kiss to my children, who are watching this, Thiago Mateo and Ciro, I love you…… now go to bed!”
And him telling his kids to go to sleep has basically ignited a meme fest online. From people calling him ‘THE GOAT,’ to hinting at using the words to create memes for the opposing fan base, here’s what the internet has to say about the witty words.
The GOAT, indeed.