Lionel Messi is one of the most loved footballers of our time. For a good reason, of course! And the fact that he recently won the FIFA best men’s player of the year 2022 earlier this week, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris is a testament to this! But how Messi ended his speech while collecting the award, currently, has the most attention online.

This is the seventh time the athlete has won the award, in the last 14 years. This time around, at the end of his speech the football player said, "I want to send a kiss to my children, who are watching this, Thiago Mateo and Ciro, I love you…… now go to bed!"

And him telling his kids to go to sleep has basically ignited a meme fest online. From people calling him ‘THE GOAT,’ to hinting at using the words to create memes for the opposing fan base, here’s what the internet has to say about the witty words.

Messi finished his acceptance speech by telling his kids to go to sleep 😂 pic.twitter.com/SXzN6Xs35r — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 27, 2023 Credit: Twitter

'I might be the best player in the world………..but I'm still your Dad……BEDTIME' 🤣🤣 https://t.co/ivAsMAkKFM — Football España (@footballespana_) February 27, 2023 Credit: Twitter

New meme.🏆🤲🏽 https://t.co/GabQmGdNdL — A capitalist nigga 🦂 (@NoxRaditladi) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

You sure he is was telling to his kids😅#LM7#FIFATHEBEST https://t.co/UIcZCVizkq — Khaleel usman (@Khaleelusman04) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Messi giving us another meme to use against the other fan base? He is the gift that keeps on giving 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4Y1KECR4A9 — GunHee (@Barca_C10) February 27, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Lionel Messi to his kids during his speech: "Go to sleep now". pic.twitter.com/Rj7VGj1wGE — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 27, 2023 Credit: Twitter

🗣 Lionel Messi: "Finally, I want to thank my family and the people of Argentina for having lived such a beautiful moment that will remain in my memory for the rest of my life. A big kiss to my sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, who are watching and I love them. Go to sleep now." 🏆🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/PSkbg6JBgj — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Lionel Messi at the end of his speech: "I send a big kiss to my sons who are watching. Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, I love you. Go to sleep!" 🤣#TheBest #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/w1J9WhSLt8 — Reyi (@Reinaldodcg9) February 27, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Nobody:

Absolutely nobody:

Messi at the end of his speech to his kids: "Go to sleep now" 😂#LionelMessi𓃵 #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/TBeiW4DiE7 — Rohit (@anotherohit) February 28, 2023 Credit Twitter

The best in history speaks: Lionel #Messi 🇦🇷 .



And the end: “I love Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. Go to sleep, it's already late" pic.twitter.com/RToLSB5iPZ — Shibashis Chatterjee (@Iamshibashis) February 27, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Lionel Messi to his kids after collecting the award: "Go to sleep now". pic.twitter.com/wi8iULYhnM — O k o z e e  (@adeniyiokoya) February 27, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Go to sleep now. #LionelMessi𓃵 — Andres (@AndresUnDosTres) February 27, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Lionel Messi to his kids during his speech: "Go to sleep now". 😅😅😅😅 — Joseph Agbobli (@joseph_agbobli) February 27, 2023 Credit: Twitter

He makes it looks easier

Winning the Best Fifa Men's Player for 3 different decades

Goated in every aspect as he closes his acceptance speech telling his kids to "Go To Sleep"

Lionel Messi King 👑🏆#TheBest #SiirStephenPromotes pic.twitter.com/qNSjNw2fzh — CelebritySuyaMan😎 (@SiirStephen) February 27, 2023 Credit: Twitter

LEO MESSI WINS THE FIFA MEN'S BEST PLAYER AWARD! 🇦🇷🏆 pic.twitter.com/KwrSR6jBZ3 — 433 (@433) February 27, 2023 Credit: Twitter

What a legacy 💪🏻🐐 https://t.co/A55DijMRJT — Vatsal Kariya (@vatsalkariya_vk) February 28, 2023 Credit: Twitter

The GOAT, indeed.