Having secured a win at Centurian, the Indian cricket team has entered the second Test with high hopes.
And even though South Africa were able to restrict the side for 202 in the first Innings, Indian bowlers are back to doing what they are known for. As I write this, the side is 4-down for 129 runs. And 3 out of these 4 wickets were taken by Shardul Thakur.
Day 2 Lunch— BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2022
Three BIG wickets for @imShard in the morning session as South Africa go into Lunch with 102/4 on the board.
He scalped the important wickets of Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, and Rassie van der Dussen, and Twitter is currently all-praise for the 'Lord Shardul'.
Shardul Thakur, bloody star. #SAvIND— Adam Collins (@collinsadam) January 4, 2022
Shardul Thakur the game changer - gets Elgar, Petersen and Dussen in this spell.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 4, 2022
.@ChennaiIPL 17cr of Shardul Thakur. Don't think twice.— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) January 4, 2022
#INDvsSA #SAvIND— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) January 4, 2022
Lord Shardul Thakur: "I don't find wickets, wickets find me" pic.twitter.com/kMSLgVZgDM
Save earth, this is the only place having Lord Shardul Thakur. pic.twitter.com/3Rr7sBhMfb— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 4, 2022
The journey from 129 to 202 is not very long, but as Indian cricket fans, we have full faith in our bowling line-up that can, even realistically speaking, change the course of the game in just one over.
Hope that happens. As for Shardul, he is called the 'Lord' for a reason.