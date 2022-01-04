Having secured a win at Centurian, the Indian cricket team has entered the second Test with high hopes.

And even though South Africa were able to restrict the side for 202 in the first Innings, Indian bowlers are back to doing what they are known for. As I write this, the side is 4-down for 129 runs. And 3 out of these 4 wickets were taken by Shardul Thakur.

Day 2 Lunch



Three BIG wickets for @imShard in the morning session as South Africa go into Lunch with 102/4 on the board.



Trail #TeamIndia (202) by 100 runs.



Scorecard - https://t.co/qcQcovZ41s #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/1oYxSvwMZ1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2022

He scalped the important wickets of Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, and Rassie van der Dussen, and Twitter is currently all-praise for the 'Lord Shardul'.

Virat Kohli Appreciating Shardul Thakur's brilliant Spell. pic.twitter.com/G9p16HllPp — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 4, 2022

When Lord Shardul Thakur was born, the doctor was the one that cried and Lord patted him on the back. — The Joker (Taylor's Version) (@Jokeresque_) January 4, 2022

Shardul Thakur the game changer - gets Elgar, Petersen and Dussen in this spell. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 4, 2022

.@ChennaiIPL 17cr of Shardul Thakur. Don't think twice. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) January 4, 2022

Calling it, Shardul Thakur is the best player to ever play international cricket — Ian Higgins (@1an_Higgins) January 4, 2022

Save earth, this is the only place having Lord Shardul Thakur. pic.twitter.com/3Rr7sBhMfb — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 4, 2022

Shardul Thakur the partnership breaker. Brilliant by Thakur, just in his second over he removes South African captain Dean Elgar for 28. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 4, 2022

The journey from 129 to 202 is not very long, but as Indian cricket fans, we have full faith in our bowling line-up that can, even realistically speaking, change the course of the game in just one over.

Hope that happens. As for Shardul, he is called the 'Lord' for a reason.