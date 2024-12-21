Amid the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) and R Ashwin’s retirement, the news that has caught the most eyeballs is Virat Kohli’s reported decision to move to London permanently. As usual, the internet is (unreasonably) divided after Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma said recently that Kohli will be moving to London with his wife Anushka Sharma, and their two children.

No matter what decision he finally takes, we all know Virat will always be attached to India. And we are not just talking about his heart, which will forever be Indian. We are also talking about his several lavish investments in business and real estate. He is, of course, not the only cricketer to have these luxurious houses in India. Here’s a list of 9 such cricketers whose houses look straight out of the dreamlands.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has multiple luxurious properties in the country. Before moving to Mumbai, he resided in a lavish Gurugram bungalow in DLF Phase 1 of Gurugram, which is estimated to be worth around ₹ 80 Crore. In 2016, Virat Kohli acquired his luxurious Mumbai home on the 35th floor of C-Wing, Omkar 1973 Towers, valued at ₹ 34 Crore. In addition to this, he owns a bungalow worth ₹ 13 crore in Alibaug’s Awas village.

2. MS Dhoni

After his retirement, MS Dhoni now resides in his lavish seven-acre farmhouse in Ranchi. You must have seen glimpses of this place named ‘Kailashpati’ in his wife Sakshi’s Instagram stories. Their home has a gymnasium, swimming pool, park, indoor sports stadium, and the famous garage seen on many cricketer’s posts, including vintage and expensive cars and bikes.

3. Rohit Sharma

The hitman bought his Worli apartment in 2015 at a price tag of ₹30 Crore. His 6,000-square-foot apartment is on the 29th floor of Worli’s Ahuja Towers. With four bedrooms and a mesmerizing view of the Arabian Sea, this house also has a dedicated room for business meetings and walk-in wardrobes.

4. Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar bought his 6,000 sqft Bandra bungalow in 2011. Originally named ‘Dorab Villa’, the residence was built in 1926. The building underwent four years of preparation before the Tendulkar family moved in 2011. Valued at ₹38 Crore, the five-story bungalow has three floors, two basements, and a terrace.

5. Saurav Ganguly

Being born into one of the richest and most influential families in Kolkata, Dada’s ancestral home on Biren Roy Road, Behala is one of the largest private mansions in the city. It is estimated to be worth around ₹7 crore. In 2022, Ganguly spent around ₹40 crore on his new bungalow in Kolkata’s Lower Rawdon Street.

6. Hardik Pandya

The Pandya brothers’ 6,000 sqft house is located in Diwalipura, one of Vadodara’s posh localities. The penthouse is constructed by combining four flats on the top floor and features a private theatre for karaoke, a balcony garden, and a gym. It is said to have been purchased for ₹ 3.6 Crores by the Pandya brothers.

7. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvi owns luxurious properties in cities including Mumbai, Goa, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Panchkula. His 16,000 square feet Worli apartment comprises two flats purchased in 2013 for ₹ 64 Crore. He has also listed his Goa property in Morjim on Airbnb, offering a luxurious stay. You can see glimpses of his Chandigarh mansion in Asian Paints’ YouTube series Where the Heart Is.

8. Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar purchased his luxurious villa in Assagaon, North Goa in 2017. The villa is part of the ISPRAVA Villa Project and spans 5,000 square. Its value is estimated to be around ₹ 20 Crore.

9. Ravindra Jadeja

Estimated to be worth above ₹ 10 Crore, Ravindra Jadeja’s four-storied bungalow in Jamnagar screams regal and all things classic. A mix of modern with retaining the traditional essence, it has intricately designed doors, vintage chandeliers, and classic furniture. The Jaali-themed architectural motifs and plush fittings give the property an eternal touch of royalty.