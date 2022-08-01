In an outstanding show of sportsmanship, the Malaysian badminton coach, Hendrawan, gave his shoes to Jamaican player, Samuel Ricketts, as the latter's were worn out in the middle of the CWG clash between the two nations.

Ricketts, who graciously and immediately accepted the offer because it was the only way he could continue playing, lost the match to Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong eventually by 21-12, 21-16 margin.

What was particularly touching was that Ricketts held on to the shoes as he went for the doubles tie with Joel Angus but unfortunately, lost that match as well. 

Win or lose, this moment made everyone witnessing the game extremely proud, and here are some of the reactions to the news. 

It's not too difficult to be nice. 