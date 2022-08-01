In an outstanding show of sportsmanship, the Malaysian badminton coach, Hendrawan, gave his shoes to Jamaican player, Samuel Ricketts, as the latter's were worn out in the middle of the CWG clash between the two nations.

Ricketts, who graciously and immediately accepted the offer because it was the only way he could continue playing, lost the match to Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong eventually by 21-12, 21-16 margin.

What was particularly touching was that Ricketts held on to the shoes as he went for the doubles tie with Joel Angus but unfortunately, lost that match as well.

When the opposition coach is your shoe size and saves the day 😇



It's what the Games is all about!#B2022 #CommonwealthGames #Badminton pic.twitter.com/wnJcJ7uNKW — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) July 30, 2022

Win or lose, this moment made everyone witnessing the game extremely proud, and here are some of the reactions to the news.

An excellent display of sportsmanspirit and good human gestures. Kudos to the opposition coach for showing a great value system and inspiring others.#CommonwealthGames2022#Badminton https://t.co/3waxHGxIi0 — Karnam Malleswari, OLY (@kmmalleswari) August 1, 2022

Sports taught you everything...💐❤️ https://t.co/0iRmpTIngg — Ram Sam (@ram25bullet) July 31, 2022

♥️This is what sports is all about. :) https://t.co/X2Ag04rjVA — Hemil (@BeingHemilistic) July 31, 2022

the way they actual zoom at the coach foot..haha thanks coach https://t.co/8Ex5vwwTUX — SheBee ✨ (@shiqinnnnn) July 31, 2022

When someone asked what sports taught you? https://t.co/0T7OljSEZf — Vasanthan (@vasanthoughtz) July 31, 2022

Love seeing such great sportsmanship. Makes me even more proud of our Malaysian players and coach. Sayang Coach Hendrawan 🤗❤️ https://t.co/QAK8w5bmez — Syahirah Skylar 🦋🥀 (@EtherealSkylar) July 31, 2022

Thats the Malaysian spirit fam https://t.co/EbElPTOA9q — Jedi Master Alavi (@BubgerKring) July 31, 2022

It's not too difficult to be nice.