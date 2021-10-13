As the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is all set to begin on October 17th, India's first match in the tournament is with Pakistan on October 24th. And just like every other time, the hilarious ‘Mauka Mauka’ advertisement is back!

Star Sports released a brand new advertisement as the two rival countries are all set to clash in the tournament that will take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

In the viral advertisement, the same Pakistani supporter is seen carrying a box of crackers into a mall, where an Indian shop owner greets him. The supporter requests for one television so that he can see his country’s victory on it. However, the shop owner reminds him of how he broke a number of television sets in the past after his country lost. Therefore, he gives him two televisions instead of one, so that he can watch the match on one and break the other under the ‘Buy 1 Break 1 Offer’.

Talking about the advertisement, Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Star and Disney India said:

The India-Pakistan clash is one of the biggest matchups in the world of sports. The clash at an ICC event attracts core and casual Cricket fans as well as viewers who don't watch any other Cricket. The historic on-field rivalry between both teams is unparalleled and we believe that the iconic 'Mauka Mauka' campaign captures the spirit of this rivalry, blending competitiveness, banter and sportsmanship.

Needless to say, netizens absolutely loved the ad and started sharing hilarious memes and reactions:

Look who is back. 😂❤️

That vibe of WC was missing,this ad hits the right chords in every way.❤️#maukamauka — Wasif (@Wasif_93) October 13, 2021

Ek no moka moka nhi milega moka 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Praveen Mahi (@Praveenmahi1437) October 13, 2021

Mauka mauka ad is back!!Rolling on the floor laughing I love these so much. 🤣Can't wait for the ultimate match. Blue heart 😂 — Rajesh Raut (@RajeshR42428877) October 13, 2021

shots fired — Vikalp Chauhan (@SehLengeyThoda) October 13, 2021

Best ever ad by Star Sports India@StarSportsIndia @jatinsapru



This ad never gets old or boring — Tanmoy Chakraborty🩺⚕️ (@Tanmoycv01) October 13, 2021

You can watch the entire advertisement here:

Naya #MaukaMauka, naya offer - #Buy1Break1Free! 😉



Are you ready to #LiveTheGame in #INDvPAK?



ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 | Oct 24 | Broadcast starts: 7 PM, Match starts: 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/MNsOql9cjO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 13, 2021

For the uninitiated, the ‘Mauka Mauka’ advertisement was launched during the 2015 ICC World Cup to promote the match between India and Pakistan. It soon became an internet sensation and the rest is history. Also, India and Pakistan have played 12 matches in the World Cups and the former has won all the matches till date.

