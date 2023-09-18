The grand finale of the Asia Cup 2023 concluded with India winning the title for the eighth time since 1984. Where the match witnessed numerous record-breaking moments, the bowling by Mohammed Siraj became the highlight as the fast bowler took 4 wickets in a single over and became the first-ever Indian bowler ever to do so.
Naturally and unsurprisingly, Siraj was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ award with a cash prize of $5,000 (₹4,16,440), which he dedicated to the Sri Lankan ground staff for their relentless support throughout the tournament.
Siraj’s kindness, in addition to his career-changing performance, became the topic of discussion on the Internet. Here’s how people reacted:
Mohammad Siraj created history today by taking 4 wickets in one over…— Mohmmad Zubair (@zoo_bear123) September 17, 2023
#sirajpic.twitter.com/PuNtabsDe8
Mohammed Siraj talking 4 wickets in 1 over pic.twitter.com/MXuctbMKb1— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 17, 2023
On the day of Siraj's match-winning 6/21, recall his 0/76 on his debut. It's not about how you start it's about how you comeback. Siraj teaches everyone a lesson.#Siraj #AsiaCupFinal pic.twitter.com/Ujp4bvXwPK— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 17, 2023
2017 – Made His Debut For India— Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) September 17, 2023
2018-19 – Was trolled badly for his IPL performances
Virat Kohli still backed him
2020-21 :- Lead India's Pace Attack in his debut Test series.
2023 – Most Wickets for India in Multinational Tournament finals.
Mohammad Siraj 🛐 – One of… pic.twitter.com/vSLxr18o36
Indian fans right now 🕺#INDvsSL • #Sirajpic.twitter.com/ZESCqOgPYB— Shailendra Mishra (@imShail_3) September 17, 2023
Colombo audience who reached few mins late due to rain. #INDvSL | #Siraj pic.twitter.com/By0hoNSpJz— Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@smileagainraja) September 17, 2023
50-0 🔥— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 17, 2023
And the man who made this all look so easy ❤️ #Siraj #INDVSL #AsiaCup2023final pic.twitter.com/GpN9UE70ib
Siraj Anna entering Indian dressing room 🛐🥁#INDvsSL #Sirajpic.twitter.com/ohQoeimXcS— Pranooth Gowda (@pranooth_mp) September 17, 2023
The secret of Siraj's second over magic 😜— Sunil Singh (@SunilSingh_0007) September 17, 2023
#AsiaCupFinals #INDvSL #Siraj #AsiaCup2023final Miyan Magic#IndiavsSrilanka #AsiaCup2023final मियां मैजिक pic.twitter.com/6oYdTNzkR4
Siraj has come a long way from a Humble Beginnings & Deserves every Success he gets.#INDvsSL #sirajpic.twitter.com/zXeZwbxK8I— Cricpedia. (@_Cricpedia) September 17, 2023
Colombo audience who reached few mins late due to rain. #INDvSL | #Siraj pic.twitter.com/By0hoNSpJz— Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@smileagainraja) September 17, 2023
After a rocking Asia Cup victory, here’s rooting for team India to become the World Champions in the World Cup 2023.