India lifted its 8th Asia Cup trophy at the R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo yesterday after BADLY defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets. Among the many record-breaking moments witnessed in the 2023 Asia Cup finale, the stellar bowling by Mohammed Siraj shined through the most as he went on to become the first Indian bowler to bag four wickets in an over in an ODI match.

While we all applauded and celebrated Siraj as he went on to take a series of wickets right at the beginning of the match, the moment that won our hearts came during the post-match award ceremony. When Siraj was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ award with a $5,000 (₹4,16,440) cash prize, he did something unexpectedly kind.

Those who’ve followed the tournament know how rain showers hindered many of the matches. Previously, captain KL Rahul and Virat Kohli also appreciated Sri Lankan groundsmen for their relentless efforts to ensure the field was covered on time and the match was played.

After bringing India to victory in the Asia Cup finals, Siraj dedicated his ‘Player of the Match’ prize to groundmen.

“This cash prize goes to groundsmen. Wo log bohot ye deserve karte hain kyunki agar wo log nahi hote toh yeh tournament successful na hota“, he said while accepting the award.

Reportedly, The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has also made the announcement to award $50,000 (₹41,64,845) to the groundstaff in Sri Lanka.

As soon as Siraj dedicated the prize money, the stadium erupted in applause, lauding the cricketer for his kindness. Even on the Internet, people showered him with praises, claiming he did not just win the award, but he also won hearts. Take a look:

Siraj is donating his prize money to ground staff. Bro won the match and the hearts. pic.twitter.com/lLXCGOOKHq — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 17, 2023

🙌💙 The gesture by Siraj, donating $50,000 to ground staff, truly warms our hearts! 🏏✨ Acts of kindness like these make cricket more than just a game. 🇮🇳🤝 #INDvSL #HeartfeltGesture #Siraj pic.twitter.com/YBomqE1CmW — Puneet Dhiman (@puneetdheman) September 17, 2023

#Siraj 's gesture of donating his Asia Cup man of the match money to the ground staff is such a class act 👏 👏. May you be rewarded most in success and wealth! pic.twitter.com/EtHU95WVBO — Amby Says (@ambyism) September 17, 2023

Apart from being a great player, Mohammad Siraj is also a great human being! He has won the hearts of the entire cricket world by donating the entire amount of his Man of the Match award to the ground staff of Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/1LQ67IkJNV — Indian Azhar (@IndianAzhar5) September 17, 2023

Be the best in your field but never forget to be good human being too. Keep going India sensation Mohammed Siraj 👏 https://t.co/Pkwieas69r — Ratan Tata (@ratantata_) September 17, 2023

Mohammad #Siraj comes up with a career best performance. Then dedicates his “Player of the Match” award to the Sri Lankan ground staff! Without them, most of this tournament would not have been possible. He also donates his cash award to them.



A brilliant sportsperson all round! pic.twitter.com/WmMqTXJMlv — Sibin (@sibinmohan) September 17, 2023

Player of the Match Mohammed Siraj Donates his Cash Prize of $ 5000 to the Sri Lankan Groundsmen.



He said: This tournament wouldn't have been possible without them.



Ma shaa Allah 🕊

What a gesture from #MiyaMagic #INDvsSL #INDvSL #MdSiraj pic.twitter.com/lwXuiXCbSU — Shaikh Monisa مونسہ شیخ (@ShaikhMonisaa) September 17, 2023

2017 – Made His Debut For India



2018-19 – Was trolled badly for his IPL performances



Virat Kohli still backed him



2020-21 :- Lead India's Pace Attack in his debut Test series.



2023 – Most Wickets for India in Multinational Tournament finals.



Mohammad Siraj 🛐 – One of… pic.twitter.com/vSLxr18o36 — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) September 17, 2023

A very humble cricketer…and that's why i really like him https://t.co/i6nJ40Tgds — Masilan Samuel (@MasilanSamuel) September 17, 2023

