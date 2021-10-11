If you watched the Indian Premier League semifinal between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals yesterday, you must have seen the video of two young kids crying in the stands, following CSK's victory.

Being a fan of MSD is an imotion! ♥#Dhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/EZyYjLjRwS — A n j u (@Anjuvj3) October 10, 2021

Well, someone must have informed Dhoni about this, because after pulling off his last-over heroics, he went to the stands, signed the match ball, and threw it to the kids who were standing on the balcony above.

Overjoyed, the two of them can be seen dancing around, and here is the video of the same.

Dhoni's gift to his littles big hearted Fans pic.twitter.com/zbxcPvb9aW — Ashok Rana (@AshokRa72671545) October 10, 2021

People are mighty impressed with MS for this gesture, as they always are, for pretty much everything he does.

That’s why he is the Boss (Thala) always 🥰💪👍 https://t.co/6HT361Zs33 — Vasanth Kumar S (@Vasanthsgt) October 11, 2021

oh MSD, when you will stop winning our hearts ? 💕🥰 https://t.co/XAi0H828Ae — manish kumar (@manishkaushik51) October 11, 2021

Dhoni is such an humble guy 💚 champion player on and off the field. https://t.co/mRbgdS5DlD — Amit (@Amit01133) October 11, 2021

Dhoni hit a 6-ball-18 last night to take CSK to its 9th IPL final, something his critics did not see coming.

Anyway, safe to assume, the kids will forget this gesture.