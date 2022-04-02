India breathes cricket and every important match is like a festival. This is exactly why Captain Cool will always have a special place in all our hearts. MS Dhoni is a household name, and there's no doubt why. He's proved himself as one of the country's best players, time and again.

We cannot talk about Dhoni and not think of his winning chhaka from the 2011 World Cup. It's like a flashbulb memory for all of us.

And, the bat that he used in the World Cup final is now considered 'the most expensive cricket bat ever'.

MS Dhoni used the bat on April 2, 2011 at Wankhede Stadium which resulted to India's victory. Turns out, it's as valuable literally as it is, figuratively.

It is a Reebok branded English willow cricket bat that was bought by a Mumbai based brokerage firm, RK Global. It was then valued at £100,000 (₹72 lakh). This was at the 'East Meets West' charity dinner in London, three months after the final. Reportedly, the proceeds of the auction went to Sakshi Dhoni's charitable organistation.

Who knew a bat could cost this much? But then, it's the bat that scored 'the six'.