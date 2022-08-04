At the young age of 15, Kumar Kartikeya left his home to become something. Safe to say he has. In the 9 years from then to now, he played Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ranji Trophy, and most recently, the Indian Premier League where he made his debut in 2022.

Having achieved what he had set out to, Kartikeya finally went back home. After almost a decade. It seems unbelievable but is in fact, true. He did not see his family all this while. That changed today.

He posted a picture with his mother on his Twitter account and captioned it: "Met my family and mumma after 9 years 3 months . Unable to express my feelings (sic)".

Met my family and mumma ❤️ after 9 years 3 months . Unable to express my feelings 🤐#MumbaiIndians #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/OX4bnuXlcw — Kartikeya Singh (@Imkartikeya26) August 3, 2022

When asked about his decision to not go back home for such a long time, he told Dainik Jagran:

I haven't been home for 9 years. I'd decided to return home only when I achieve something in life. My mom and dad called me frequently, but I was committed. Now, finally, I'll return home after the IPL. My coach Sanjay sir had suggested my name for Madhya Pradesh. In the first year, my name came up in the Under-23 team as a standby player, and I felt a huge sense of relief to see my name on the list.

Such commitment is unfathomable, and people are reacting to it on the internet.

Take a bow @Imkartikeya26 , you made it 👏🏼❤️. https://t.co/QX3suM4Zgv — Ajay Joshi (@ajayjoshii) August 3, 2022

The whole nation is proud of you bhaiya, ❤️ https://t.co/ajkcf4Zg4t — Sumit Borse (@sumitborse_) August 3, 2022

What a story



May all your dreams come true bro https://t.co/jNgU4CQL84 — बिट्स and pieces man (@sandyraj14) August 3, 2022

That's a great moment. Finally he gets succes. https://t.co/7ZejEptdv7 — Vasanth_Kumar (@Vasanth51032168) August 3, 2022

9 years damn https://t.co/KjTylog8Qf — Camlin Oil Pastels 😼 (@CamlinTweets) August 3, 2022

Soon India cap loading 😍 https://t.co/TAkhIIxeuA — Sai Prakash (@Prakash16691) August 3, 2022

Wow @Imkartikeya26 bhaiya! We had spoken about this when I took your interview, and you had told me how you wanted to give your family a surprise♥️♥️



So heartwarming this is🥺 stay blessed♥️♥️ https://t.co/lY65XiTcKV — Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 (@APTalksCricket) August 3, 2022

Kumar Kartikeya played 4 matches for Mumbai Indians this year and scalped 5 wickets for a strike rate of 15.60. He earned great compliments for his bowling and it looks like he did make it, after all.