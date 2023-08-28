Neeraj Chopra has honored the entire nation on several occasions. From being the first desi to win the diamond trophy with an 88.44-meter throw to bringing home India’s first gold at the Tokyo Olympics, he has been breaking his own records.

The athlete scripted his name in golden letters once again as he became the first Indian to bag a gold medal with a massive throw of 88.17-meter in the men’s javelin final in the World Athletics Championships 2023, last evening.

Credits: Scroll

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch secured the second and third positions with a throw of 87.82m and 86.67m, respectively.

Needless to mention, social media erupted in excitement and tweeted their emotions.

Olympic champion #NeerajChopra becomes the 1st Indian to win a Gold Medal 🥇 in javelin throw at #WorldAthleticsChampionships with a huge throw of 88.17 Mtrs.

Congrats @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳

Keep the flag high

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3DFRnzjFjx — Ramniwas jajunda (@RamniwasBhutta) August 28, 2023

Neeraj Chopra become first Indian to win Gold at world athletics championships. Congratulations to our real hero. #NeerajChopra #WorldAthleticsChampionships2023 pic.twitter.com/EFucn9549m — Virendra Mali (@malivirendra81) August 28, 2023

#NeerajChopra

Finally got to witness this incredible 88.17m throw 🥇

Congratulations to the nation's pride #NeerajChopra for being the first Indian to win gold at #WorldAthleticsChampionships pic.twitter.com/JZdPZb44QZ — Krishnakant Rawat (@Krishna_Manawar) August 28, 2023

#WorldAthleticsChampionship

Indian🇮🇳athletes shine at World Athletics Championships#NeerajChopra becomes 1st Indian to win Gold in men's javelin throw.#ParulChaudhary qualifies for Paris Olympics & sets national record in steeplechase. pic.twitter.com/ZukFmhHNpR — Ravi Shankar shaw🇮🇳 (@RDancer09) August 28, 2023

Truly Inspirational🇮🇳💙👏



Many congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on becoming the first Indian to win gold at the #WorldAthleticsChampionship 🥇😍 Golden boy makes us proud once again ❤️🙌 at the age of just 25, he's the GOAT…!!🐐 Proud moment #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/i0mQb2VIfs — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) August 28, 2023

Finally got to witness this incredible 88.17m throw 🥇

KYA PHEKTA HAI YAAR!!! Congratulations to the nation's pride #NeerajChopra for being the first Indian to win gold at #WorldAthleticsChampionships pic.twitter.com/w6bJ5wBDa4 — being__Fighter(choudhary) (@fighter_being) August 28, 2023

You made us proud, yet again! Neeraj Chopra wins gold at the World Athletics Championships, the first Indian to accomplish this feat. Many congratulations and well-deserved!#javelin #neerajchopra #worldathleticschampionships #india #proudmoment pic.twitter.com/vnyFLCfHQL — Girish Mallpani (@GirishMallpani) August 28, 2023

Neeraj Chopra won once again! 🥇🇮🇳



Won gold in the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships, Budapest.



Neeraj Chopra made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win gold at the World Athletics Championships!#NeerajChopra#WorldAthleticsChampionships pic.twitter.com/nlTk4KcrS9 — दीपक कुमार 🇮🇳 (@dipak_jai_hind) August 28, 2023

Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 for becoming the first Indian to win Gold at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships2023

We all are proud of you.#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/cqkk8s6FR0 — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) August 28, 2023

He, on several occasions, proved that he’s a brilliant athlete on the field as well as an amazing human off the field; and he has now won hearts with a heartwarming gesture once again.

In a video, Neeraj and Jakub were seen posing with their respective country flags, after the match. Arshad, who was without his country flag, was standing out of the frame and that’s when Neeraj asked him to join and covered him under the tricolor.

Watch Neeraj Chopra inviting Silver medalist Arshad Nadeem (likely without flag) under Bharat's 🇮🇳 #AkhandBharat pic.twitter.com/Hy9OlgKpTE — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 28, 2023

His heartfelt action went viral across the internet and netizens lauded him for his act:

india & pakistan are truly brothers



pakistan follows India's footstep

let it be cricket, javelin throw or

immigration.



both county can't live without each other https://t.co/iWDyKovZEM — I S R (@urmommyfan_) August 28, 2023

Lots of respect to you @Neeraj_chopra1 Salute you for this dynamic sportsman spirit. Indeed you are class apart as human being. https://t.co/vGqjJGs2aS — Binoye Vallarian (@Binoyev) August 28, 2023

This is a truly special moment.



Hope this snowballs into something. https://t.co/uBK257kxeb — squircle_tweeter (@squircle_t) August 28, 2023

@Neeraj_chopra1 #NeerajChopra #IBSAWorldGames2023 #WorldAthleticsChamps #India #IndianAthletics @narendramodi Neeraj U just dint Won a Gold 🥇 medal,but this Gesture of yours ❤️💯🇮🇳👏🏼🏆this will be remembered in HISTORY FOREVER ♾️ God Bless you always,India is lucky to have you https://t.co/hoTCKFapKZ — Raveena Jain (@raveenajain) August 28, 2023

peace wins! what a kind gesture by میر chopra! #WorldAthleticsChampionship https://t.co/KCfqBedsqT — lyarikarapper (@jadkkhan) August 28, 2023

Neeraj is a true Athlete. He respects his opponents.

Congratulations to Neeraj for his GOLD Medal.

🥇#WorldAthleticsChampionships2023 #NeerajChopra https://t.co/bNYbWvJtVG — GautamGJj (@GautamGjJ) August 28, 2023

This is our indian culture 🇮🇳

Proud of you @Neeraj_chopra1 and congratulations for winning the Gold 🏅 #NeerajChopra#WorldAthleticsChampionship https://t.co/l3DQVxNWs5 — Abhishek Khare (@imabhishek_real) August 28, 2023

Oh common it was a nice gesture , true sportsmanship. https://t.co/2DkgiuFGex — Yash Sharma 🇮🇳 (@iamhereyn) August 28, 2023

Incredible gesture. That is India. That is humanity. — Bhargav Mitra (@bhargav_mitra) August 28, 2023

He's such a gem! 🥰 — Nameless (@M_K4200) August 28, 2023

That's called spirit of the game. — ABHISHEK KUMAR (@abhi03465) August 28, 2023

Huge respect for Neeraj and Nadeem who have consistently maintained such a high level of performance and sportsmanship 👏👏 — ManaSearcher (@ManaSearcher) August 28, 2023

A star who we can actually look up to.