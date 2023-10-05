Neeraj Chopra is know for his incredible skills at javelin. He is, without a doubt, great at what he does. However, the nation’s star sportsperson is also known for his humility and the many sweet gestures that he often makes. This time too, people cannot stop talking about his gesture towards the national flag during the Asian Games.

In a video that is doing rounds on the internet, Neeraj Chopra is seen asking to get photographed with the men’s relay team. As soon as they leave to pose, a fan throws the Indian flag towards the player so that he can use it during the photograph. Neeraj Chopra is then seen diving to catch the flag so it doesn’t fall on the ground.

Neeraj Chopra says he wants to take team photo with the mens relay team, takes a great catch to not let the flag drop to the floor, and then joins the runners in a huddle.



Moment of the day. #AsianGames2023 pic.twitter.com/wC83MRvyYP — Dipankar Lahiri (@soiledshoes) October 4, 2023

This gesture has left people in awe of him, like most times. Neeraj Chopra does these things – from asking a fellow Pakistani player to stand under the Indian flag to just being humble with his fans. Understandably, fans have another reason to express their fondness for him.

In between, he posed for a photo with Jena & a Japanese athlete!? 🙂.

This guy's joy & energy are infectious.

God Bless You, Neeraj.@Neeraj_chopra1 — Ram G 🙏🏼 (@manasameeram) October 4, 2023

Getting Japanese athlete to join the picture…What a gesture…Salute — Khurana (@khuranna_) October 4, 2023

Respect for the flag! 🇮🇳

Unmatchable! ❤️🥹 — CrowdVerdict (@CrowdVerdict) October 4, 2023

Few things cannot be taught, just felt and that's it 😍 — Rajesh Arya (@RajeshA45535958) October 5, 2023

What a moment — Himika Chaudhuri (@himikac) October 4, 2023

It takes more than the game to show the sportsman spirit.