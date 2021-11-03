Our athletes have made us proud from time and now. Kudos! to all the hard work and dedication they put in. 

Recently, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2021. We have 12 sportspersons including, Neeraj Chopra, listed for Dhyanchand Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour.

The award ceremony will be held in New Delhi on November 13. Making us all proud, here's the list of athletes who will be awarded the Khel Ratna honour.

1. Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

Neeraj Chopra
Source: Indian Express

2. Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

2021 khel ratna awards
Source: Ndtv

3. Ravi Kumar (Wrestling)

Khel Ratna Award
Source: Zee news

4. Sreejesh P.R (Hockey)

Source: News 18

5. Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting)

Source: Ndtv

6. Sumit Antil (Para-Athletics)

Source: Indian express

7. Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton)

Source: Indian express

8. Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton)

Source: Twitter

9. Manish Narwal (Para Shooting)

Source: Scroll

10. Mithali Raj (Cricket)

Source: Hindustan Times

11. Sunil Chhetri (Football)

Source: The Print

12. Manpreet Singh (Hockey)

Source: TOI

We are so proud you!!