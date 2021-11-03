Our athletes have made us proud from time and now. Kudos! to all the hard work and dedication they put in.

Recently, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2021. We have 12 sportspersons including, Neeraj Chopra, listed for Dhyanchand Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour.

The award ceremony will be held in New Delhi on November 13. Making us all proud, here's the list of athletes who will be awarded the Khel Ratna honour.

1. Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

2. Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

3. Ravi Kumar (Wrestling)

4. Sreejesh P.R (Hockey)

5. Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting)

6. Sumit Antil (Para-Athletics)

7. Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton)

8. Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton)

9. Manish Narwal (Para Shooting)

10. Mithali Raj (Cricket)

11. Sunil Chhetri (Football)

12. Manpreet Singh (Hockey)

We are so proud you!!