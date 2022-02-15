Rules tell you everything that you can or cannot do in sports, but there is stuff that goes beyond these directives. These are rules that you make for yourself - and they are basically what forms the 'spirit' of that sport.

In a reminder of the same, Nepal wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh refused to run out Ireland's Andy McBrine after the latter was accidentally tripped by bowler Kamal Singh Airee.

As Andy fell down, he looked at the ball which could have easily claimed his wicket. He then got up and ran towards his end, but was too late.

However, Aasif did not go for the dismissal, earning praise from the commentators and cricket fans alike.

Truly one of the better moments that the Nepal Cricket Fans will be proud of.



The incident happened during the Oman Quadrangular T20 Series and Ireland won the match by 9 runs. But there was more to the game than the victory and the loss.