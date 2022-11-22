What happens when you don’t serve beer at a football World Cup? Well, people go out and about looking for it. How far would football fans go in their search for some beer? Apparently, till the Sheikh’s palace. Since Qatar banned the sale of beer days before FIFA World Cup commenced, a couple of England football team fans ended up at the Sheikh’s palace in search of beer.
There, they didn’t just find the beer but also met some monkeys, birds and even a cub! It’s certain that people won’t have believed them if it wasn’t for the video they recorded inside the palace.
A Twitter user shared the video on the platform. In the viral video, one of the lads, said, “Last night, we met one of the Sheikh’s sons and he took us back to the palace and he showed us, he had lions and everything.”
“They’ve made us so welcome and look around you, it doesn’t get any better than this,” he added.
“We were on a hunt for some beers and they said ‘We’ll sort beers’, so we jumped into the back of his Land Cruiser, and ended up in a big palace,” said his friend who accompanied him to the Sheikh’s palace.
“We were in the back and he showed us monkeys, his exotic birds, it was nuts,” he further recalled.
Here’s how people are reacting to this quest for tranquillity on the internet
We all know a friend who’d go to these lengths to get some beer, don’t we?