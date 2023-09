India winning the Asia Cup has brought in a whole other level of pride to us desis. As we know, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya and Bumrah’s performances won people’s hearts in one of the most legendary ways possible. The win has been so great that we hear praise from various countries, such as Pakistan!

In fact, let’s take a look at the wonderful things they’ve said:

Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Truly a great win!