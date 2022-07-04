Selection in the national team in every cricketer's dream but sometimes, there are different plans in store for them. Here are 6 players who made their India debuts, some even gave good performances but ultimately, it was Ranji Trophy where they shined. Read on.

1. Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel played 25 Tests for India and was set to be the national team's wicket-keeper before MS Dhoni announced his arrival, and well, effectively changed history. Parthiv couldn't contribute to the India squad in the manner that was expected of him but he is currently a Ranji legend. He was the captain of the Gujarat side that won the Ranji Trophy 2016-2017. He made 90 and 143 in the final, leading from the front. It was only the second time that the team was playing the final of Ranji.

2. Abhinav Mukund

Abhinav has represented India in only 7 Test matches and his performances failed to create a huge, long-lasting impact. However, it would not be an understatement to say that he is one of India's best in Ranji. Former Tamil Nadu captain crossed 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket in 2020. He achieved the feat in 144 matches. As far as a comeback to the national team is concerned, Abhinav says he does not put that pressure on himself.

3. Vinay Kumar

Before Vinay Kumar was selected for the Indian team for T20 World Cup, 2010, he had stellar Ranji seasons. In the 2009-2010 domestic season, he emerged as the highest wicket-taker. He also took the most number of wickets for Karnataka in the 2007-2008 Ranji season. He was widely regarded as one of the best pacers in the country at the time, though he failed to repeat the wonders of domestic tournaments for the national squad.

4. RP Singh

RP Singh made some important contributions to the Indian team in the 14 Tests and 58 ODIs he played, but his true potential was only unleashed in the Ranji Trophy. For almost 10 years, he provided Uttar Pardesh with stability before switching to Gujarat in 2015. In 2016-17, Gujarat won the title. He was 301 wickets in 94 matches, in First-Class cricket. RP Singh announced retirement from all forms of cricket in 2018. Again, not saying that RP's international career was a failure (we all remember that tour of Australia), it's just, he emerged a bigger star in Ranji.

5. Wasim Jaffer

Now a social media star, Wassim is a Ranji legend through and through. In 2011, he became the highest run-scorer in Ranji, surpassing his own teammate Amol Muzumdar. 11 years on, Jaffer still holds that record. He was the captain of the Mumbai side and in the 2018-19 season, he completed 11,000 runs, and in the 2019-2020 season, he became the first player to play 150 Ranji matches. He retired from all formats of cricket soon after. For the national side, Jaffer played 31 Tests, and while he displayed potential in some, they were nothing compared to his extraordinary Ranji wonders.

6. Naman Ojha

Ojha, who has played 1 Test and 1 ODI for India had a pride-worthy domestic career before he called it quits in 2021. He has the record for most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in Ranji, which is a big achievement. In many ways, he was the best wicketkeeper for India in the domestic arena and had a huge impact on the Madhya Pradesh cricket team for years.

National team selection doesn't work out for everyone, but these accomplishments are no less important.