It's always a beautiful affair when two people consensually come together and decide to be each other's partners. Doesn't matter if it's through marriage or live-in.  

And, be it Bollywood or the Cricket world, these stars know just how to pull off the perfect wedding. 

In a starry wedding, Jasprit Bumrah recently tied knots with sports TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan who also happens to be a former Miss India contestant. 

People all over were delighted to see this union and showered their wedding pictures with loads of love. 

But one of the pictures shared by the cricketer has sparked a debate online while calling out Jasprit for his hypocrisy. 

In what seems like a celebration post marriage, the newlywed couple is seen walking while an array of crackers are burning in the background. 

In his post, Bumrah was thanking people for showing them love. But a few people couldn't help but call out the hypocrisy. 

As it turns out, back in 2017, Jasprit had tweeted wishing everyone a happy Diwali using the hashtag #saynotocrackers.

Cut to 2021, he is seen celebrating using crackers which started a riot on Twitter. 

Well, what can you say, it's 2021, if you're a hypocrite, you'll get called out. 