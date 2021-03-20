It's always a beautiful affair when two people consensually come together and decide to be each other's partners. Doesn't matter if it's through marriage or live-in.

And, be it Bollywood or the Cricket world, these stars know just how to pull off the perfect wedding.

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”



Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.



Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021

In a starry wedding, Jasprit Bumrah recently tied knots with sports TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan who also happens to be a former Miss India contestant.



People all over were delighted to see this union and showered their wedding pictures with loads of love.

But one of the pictures shared by the cricketer has sparked a debate online while calling out Jasprit for his hypocrisy.

In what seems like a celebration post marriage, the newlywed couple is seen walking while an array of crackers are burning in the background.

The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/dhWH918Ytu — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 19, 2021

In his post, Bumrah was thanking people for showing them love. But a few people couldn't help but call out the hypocrisy.

As it turns out, back in 2017, Jasprit had tweeted wishing everyone a happy Diwali using the hashtag #saynotocrackers.

Diwali celebration at home! 🎆 Wishing everyone a very Happy and a prosperous Diwali!💥🎆💥#saynotocrackers pic.twitter.com/koCbYkLJ4I — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 19, 2017

Cut to 2021, he is seen celebrating using crackers which started a riot on Twitter.

bhai ab to bolo ye double standard pe. pic.twitter.com/yXH9Hp5oWZ — Vivek R. Vora (@kingvivek) March 20, 2021

hihihi ye bhi theek hai 🦧 ,

diwali pr hi pollution hota hai tum sb ka , aur din to sugandhit hwa ati hai na pic.twitter.com/cQgf2ib08H — तात्या भिछू (@tatya_vichu_1) March 19, 2021

hihihi ye bhi theek hai 🦧 ,

diwali pr hi pollution hota hai tum sb ka , aur din to sugandhit hwa ati hai na pic.twitter.com/cQgf2ib08H — तात्या भिछू (@tatya_vichu_1) March 19, 2021

Thankyou for introducing us to oxygen generating crackers☺️ .. do let us know where we can buy them .. pic.twitter.com/tpMqf1kCVO — 𝕻𝖗𝖎त्रि 🇮🇳 (@scorprian) March 19, 2021

Thum tho bahuth bade spinner nikla pic.twitter.com/62kLhPXGwY — Prince Hector (@_PrinceHector_) March 19, 2021

This you bro? Say no to crackers only for Diwali not for your marriage? Why this hypocrisy Mate? pic.twitter.com/kYUDyuRWlJ — 🙂// Yati_Narsinghanand_Saraswati Ji STAN (@Your_tauji) March 19, 2021

Well, what can you say, it's 2021, if you're a hypocrite, you'll get called out.