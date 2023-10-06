The ODI World Cup is upon us and of course the fandom around it is absolutely explosive. Everyone is set to catch all the matches, and many already have their set of predictions about who’ll be winning. In fact, we’ve stumbled upon a Reddit thread where people have shared their predictions about what will transpire and who’ll be walking away with the trophy.

So, if you’re curious, take a look:

1. “It’s Pakistan for me. Watching them win it in India would be, ahem, interesting.”

– AdministrativeLaugh2

2.”For all their beautiful bilateral series wins, South Africa still has 0 world cups. Meanwhile Australia was absolute dog sh*t going into the last world cup but made it to the semis, so no, I’m not really gonna take a w/l ratio as a key indicator.”

– DifferentFrosting622

3. “If Pakistan wins in India, the entire country will go into instant depression. I haven’t been following Pakistan’s cricket for a while, so can’t really say anything, but a lot of fans believe Pak has a great chance this time around. Let’s wait and watch. As for India, we ain’t winning shit. (I hope I’m wrong)”

– stupidauthor

4. “I reckon it would be India for no reason.”

– HawkAussie

5. “In this Order: England, Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, India, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Netherlands. All of England, Pakistan & Australia have bat deep lineups with strong bowling. New Zealand’s also a very balanced side, and high chance for top 4 if Kane is fit. India and South Africa have their issues, India have tail ender and middle order issues, while South Africa doesn’t have a great bowling attack. Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are all pretty competitive.”

– RetroChampions

6. “Not India. They have zero interest in playing ODIs now.”

– serialposter

7. “My rankings for this WC:

England – Best batting, with the ability to score 300+ consistently. Pretty good pace in bowling (Jofra, wood) spin bowling (Rashid, Ali), excellent fielding. Australia – Most balanced team, filled with established players. Aussies always been the most professional, hungry and never-die-attitude kind of team. Pakistan – Great batting, and solid bowling as well. India – A lot of key players will be missing or coming off long injury breaks (Pant, Rahul, Shreyas, Bumrah). Many aren’t in form or playing to the potential – Gill, Shami, Jadeja (bowling). South Africa Bangladesh New Zealand Sri Lanka Afghanistan Netherlands”

– MessiSahib

8. “I’m quietly confident about our (Australia’s) chances. It really depends on how much the pitches turn or if they are standard, dead ODI wickets. Even then I think we have the batting firepower to go decently far into the tournament and Zampa is a great ODI spinner. Just depends on who they decide to go with for the second spinner. We’re definitely not favourites but I see us making it to the semis at least.”

– Unforgiven89

9. “SA is winning it. Temba will be declared a national hero for generations, he will be given National Order. SA’s team got everything covered, players are in good form, they’re traveling across the world with success now. Since India has taken the chokers tag, SA can do it.”

– TheCricDude

10. “Australia/SA winning the WC.

Leading runs scorer: Smith/Koach/Rvd/Babar

Wickets:- Starc/Bumrah/Shaheen.”

– dietpanda3

11. “India is my outright favourite, while Afghanistan will be a dark horse. Pak, NZ and SA will choke badly.

Final would be India vs AFG.”

– hairyman567·

12. “India, England, Australia and Pakistan will head to the semis and anything can happen from there.”

– Rinnegan_User1999

13. ” Champions – New Zealand

Runners-up – Australia

Losing semi-finalists – India & Pakistan.”

– niceguysdofinish1st

14. “My biased power ranking list along with the chance they have (in my mind):

Pakistan – 30% India – 27% England 19% Australia 16% South Africa 3% New Zealand 2.5% Sri Lanka 1% Afghanistan 0.8% Bangladesh 0.6% Others 0.1% “

– Apprehensive_Ad_3957·

What do you think of these predictions?