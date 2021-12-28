India's Test match against South Africa is not be turning out to be what we imagined as rain is playing a spoilsport again.

With day 2 washed out, there wasn't much to focus on. So people focused on the lunch menu, which was also given priority by the broadcasters.

Here is the photo of the same.

Day 2 Lunch menu for team India. pic.twitter.com/lXFuVTd1oT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 27, 2021

With chicken Chettinad getting special attention, here are some reactions to what sounds like delicious food.

Guess we all had to go through this food menu board instead of scoreboard 🤣🤣 #INDvsSA #IndianCricketTeam https://t.co/FUnmqGiS2b — Amit Khetan (@amitkhetan2804) December 27, 2021

Roti chawal paratha kuch to saath chahiye https://t.co/HS1rRtBVvE — Arunangshu Banerjee (@achcharaja) December 27, 2021

Yesterday I watched #83 the film in those times cricketers used to struggle for vegetarian food so they used to bring pickles and bread 🍞, and look now they are there to play or enjoy vacation in nice rain? Panner tikka, chicken? 🙂👌👀

How time was changed @RanveerOfficial https://t.co/aBntMVtcI7 — omkarpathare256 (@omkarpathare256) December 27, 2021

hey even I'm having chicken chettinad today https://t.co/plgtwlFKsl — nikki (@feelslikelm) December 27, 2021

Chicken chettinad 😍🤤🤤 https://t.co/yPrHYVAc9h — A L O N E :) (@AloneMsd7) December 27, 2021

Dessert ka menu bataya nahi aapne https://t.co/daByjXibbF — Rashy Sanchy Greeny (@ChaarPegGulzar) December 27, 2021

Aisa khana kha ke poora din khelne ka man kaise karta hai? 😢 https://t.co/GoTT5Nq08a — Shreyansh Singh (@Shreyanshlaw) December 27, 2021

The Test is taking place in Centurian and people are looking forward to a good day of play here as India seemed at a commanding position at stumps on day 1. KL Rahul has scored a century and stands at 122 not out. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane is at 40 and we hope he is able to set a good score as he has all eyes on him at the moment.

For now, we will take whatever information we can get.