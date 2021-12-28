India's Test match against South Africa is not be turning out to be what we imagined as rain is playing a spoilsport again. 

With day 2 washed out, there wasn't much to focus on. So people focused on the lunch menu, which was also given priority by the broadcasters.

Here is the photo of the same. 

With chicken Chettinad getting special attention, here are some reactions to what sounds like delicious food.

The Test is taking place in Centurian and people are looking forward to a good day of play here as India seemed at a commanding position at stumps on day 1. KL Rahul has scored a century and stands at 122 not out. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane is at 40 and we hope he is able to set a good score as he has all eyes on him at the moment.

For now, we will take whatever information we can get.