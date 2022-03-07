When it comes to cricket, each match between India and Pakistan, is a memorable one. In another such incident at the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup, the Indian women's cricket team had a marvelous win against Pakistan. 

Indian Women's Cricket team
Source: DNA

However, it was the team's selfie with Pakistani cricketer Bismah Maroof and her daughter, Fatima that took Twitter by storm, after ICC tweeting the image. This truly sends the message "Make sports, not war."

After ICC's post, Twitter was soon flooded with other photos and videos of the team with the skipper's baby and we're loving it.

The team won by 107 runs in their opening match at Bay Oval, New Zealand, on 6 February 2022. With this win, the Indian women's cricket team maintains its winning streak against Pakistan.

In 2017, India lost to England in the finals. This will be the last World Cup for captain, Mithali Raj, and ace bowler Jhulan Goswami.

I hope the haters are able to digest all the love that this one image is serving them. 