R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan recently won a gold medal at the Danish Open swimming meet after clocking 8:17:28 in the 800m freestyle event, much to the pride of the country and his parents.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video of the prize ceremony of the tournament, at which Vedaant also won a silver.

The 16-year-old swimmer has already made a big name for himself, and in an interview given to Doordarshan, he credited his parents for the sacrifices they have made for his career.

I am really grateful for my family's support. They are always looking after me. They (parents) are always looking after me. Both put so much effort. One of the main sacrifices my parents made was to shift to Dubai.

R Madhavan and his family shifted to Dubai for better opportunities for Vedaant, and that is something the young athlete acknowledges.

He also said that he did not want the world to just know him as "R Madhavan's son".

I didn’t wanna live under my dad’s shadow. I wanted to make name for myself. I didn’t want to be just R Madhavan son.

Vedaant is a wonderful athlete and we wish for nothing but the best for him.