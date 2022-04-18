Actor R Madhavan is a proud father as his son Vedaant Madhavan emerges as the winner of the 800m men's freestyle event at the Danish Open swimming meet. 

Vedaant was honored with a gold after he clocked 8:17:28 to win the medal. Earlier, he had won a silver medal at the Danish Open, making this stint a highly successful one. 

The actor shared a video of Vedaant on Instagram and wrote, "With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning street continues. It's a GOLD IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan".

He had also shared the video of his son winning the silver medal.

Vedaant is a 16-year-old professional swimmer who bettered his record in each event he participated in at the Danish Open. 

These were - 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle, and 200m freestyle. This is how Twitter reacted to his big victory.

What a star.