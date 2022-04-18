Actor R Madhavan is a proud father as his son Vedaant Madhavan emerges as the winner of the 800m men's freestyle event at the Danish Open swimming meet.

Vedaant was honored with a gold after he clocked 8:17:28 to win the medal. Earlier, he had won a silver medal at the Danish Open, making this stint a highly successful one.

The actor shared a video of Vedaant on Instagram and wrote, "With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning street continues. It's a GOLD IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan".

He had also shared the video of his son winning the silver medal.

Vedaant is a 16-year-old professional swimmer who bettered his record in each event he participated in at the Danish Open.

These were - 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle, and 200m freestyle. This is how Twitter reacted to his big victory.

How flattered and proud @ActorMadhavan must be as a parent...just beaming in pride ❤!!

Congratulations to this young man @VedaantMadhavan 👏 https://t.co/myPIRFfmj8 — Prajna Parangama (@PrajnaParangama) April 18, 2022

Inspiration for all young Indian swimmers out there! https://t.co/yx7cTiTG5b — Souradeep Dutta (@souradeep) April 18, 2022

Congratulations🎉🥳 Proud Moment https://t.co/PQR7rLSg5Y — rajeev kumar yadav (@yrajeev19) April 18, 2022

Such proud moment for India and @ActorMadhavan . A real role model. https://t.co/2cG40uN6pt — Bhupinder Singh (@GoldenarrowBsrs) April 18, 2022

Thanks for posting. These kind posts will inspire many young minds of India to take sports as a career. With several multiple challenges in sports sector in india, somewhere it has to be started by someone. Thanks @ActorMadhavan for contributing in #sports of #India. https://t.co/u0kGhbO1PA — Prabodha K. Meher (@pkm046) April 18, 2022

What a star.